Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2022 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 6 

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Student Council State Officers 

Location: Gold Room 

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room

11:10 a.m. Meet with Washington City Youth Council 

Location: Gold Room 

3 p.m. Interview with Bret Baier 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Feb. 7 

4:30 p.m. Attend Secretary of the Senate’s Supper 

Location: United States Capitol 

7 p.m. Attend State of the Union address 

Location: United States Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 8  

No public meetings

Thursday, Feb. 9  – National Governors Association Winter Meeting 

6:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Contingency Breakfast 

Location: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Washington, DC 

8 a.m. Meet with Utah Congressional Delegation 

Location: Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 

11 a.m. Speak at National Governors Association Chairman’s Initiative Introduction 

Location: Hall of the States, Washington, DC

1 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association meeting 

Location: Conrad Hotel, Washington, DC

1:15 p.m. Interview with Washington Post Live 

Location: The Washington Post, Washington, DC 

4:15 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association Executive Committee meeting

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

5 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association reception 

Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, DC

7 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association Executive Roundtable dinner 

Location: National Building Museum, Washington, DC 

Friday, Feb. 10 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting 

6 a.m. Attend Governors Business Breakfast Session 

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

9:45 a.m. Speak at White House Business Session 

Location: White House 

10:15 a.m. Hold press availability at White House 

Location: White House 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Speak at French Ambassador’s Luncheon 

Location: Residence of French Ambassador, Washington, DC 

3 p.m. Attend National Governors Association Council of Governors 

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC 

5 p.m. Attend reception for German Ambassador 

Location: Residence of German Ambassador, Washington, DC

Saturday, Feb. 11 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting

8 a.m. Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting Plenary Session I 

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

9:30 a.m. Speak at Energy Working Group

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

11 a.m. Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting Plenary Session II

Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC

1:30 p.m. Attend National Governors Association and Western Governors Association reception

Location: Anthem, Washington, DC 

4 p.m. Attend dinner at the White House 

Location: White House 

Sunday, Feb. 12 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting

6:30 a.m. Interview with Meet the Press 

Location: Hall of the States, Washington, DC

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2022 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Feb. 6

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 7

9 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Domestic Violence Coalition policy update press conference

Location: East Senate Building, Olmsted Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:30 a.m. Meet with United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State David Rutley

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at state flag event

Location: Gold Room

6 p.m. Attend Hale Centre Theatre Legislature Night

Location: 9900 Monroe St, Sandy

Wednesday, Feb. 8 

7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:15 a.m. Meet Davis Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute members

Location: Gold Room

3 p.m. Meet U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

Location: Salt Lake City

Thursday, Feb. 9

9:30 a.m. Meet Iron Leaders Academy participants

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet Equality Utah College Ambassadors

Location: Rampton Room

3 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house

Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220

4 p.m. Attend Salt Lake Chamber Legislative Reception

Location: Capitol Rotunda

Friday, Feb. 10 

9 a.m. Meet USU Extension Washington County 4-H club

Location: Rampton Room

###

