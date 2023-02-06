Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2022
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 6
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Student Council State Officers
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:10 a.m. Meet with Washington City Youth Council
Location: Gold Room
3 p.m. Interview with Bret Baier
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 7
4:30 p.m. Attend Secretary of the Senate’s Supper
Location: United States Capitol
7 p.m. Attend State of the Union address
Location: United States Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 8
No public meetings
Thursday, Feb. 9 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting
6:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Contingency Breakfast
Location: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Washington, DC
8 a.m. Meet with Utah Congressional Delegation
Location: Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC
11 a.m. Speak at National Governors Association Chairman’s Initiative Introduction
Location: Hall of the States, Washington, DC
1 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association meeting
Location: Conrad Hotel, Washington, DC
1:15 p.m. Interview with Washington Post Live
Location: The Washington Post, Washington, DC
4:15 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association Executive Committee meeting
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
5 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association reception
Location: Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, DC
7 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association Executive Roundtable dinner
Location: National Building Museum, Washington, DC
Friday, Feb. 10 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting
6 a.m. Attend Governors Business Breakfast Session
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
9:45 a.m. Speak at White House Business Session
Location: White House
10:15 a.m. Hold press availability at White House
Location: White House
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Speak at French Ambassador’s Luncheon
Location: Residence of French Ambassador, Washington, DC
3 p.m. Attend National Governors Association Council of Governors
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
5 p.m. Attend reception for German Ambassador
Location: Residence of German Ambassador, Washington, DC
Saturday, Feb. 11 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting
8 a.m. Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting Plenary Session I
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
9:30 a.m. Speak at Energy Working Group
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
11 a.m. Attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting Plenary Session II
Location: Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC
1:30 p.m. Attend National Governors Association and Western Governors Association reception
Location: Anthem, Washington, DC
4 p.m. Attend dinner at the White House
Location: White House
Sunday, Feb. 12 – National Governors Association Winter Meeting
6:30 a.m. Interview with Meet the Press
Location: Hall of the States, Washington, DC
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2022
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Feb. 6
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 7
9 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Domestic Violence Coalition policy update press conference
Location: East Senate Building, Olmsted Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:30 a.m. Meet with United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State David Rutley
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at state flag event
Location: Gold Room
6 p.m. Attend Hale Centre Theatre Legislature Night
Location: 9900 Monroe St, Sandy
Wednesday, Feb. 8
7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:15 a.m. Meet Davis Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute members
Location: Gold Room
3 p.m. Meet U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm
Location: Salt Lake City
Thursday, Feb. 9
9:30 a.m. Meet Iron Leaders Academy participants
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet Equality Utah College Ambassadors
Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house
Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220
4 p.m. Attend Salt Lake Chamber Legislative Reception
Location: Capitol Rotunda
Friday, Feb. 10
9 a.m. Meet USU Extension Washington County 4-H club
Location: Rampton Room
