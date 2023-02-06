DOL Announces New Employer UI & Construction Employer Tax Rates for 2023

WILMINGTON, DE – The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) announced the revised Taxable Wage Base, Assessment Rate Tables, Cap Earned Rate for Calendar Year 2023, and the New Employer Rates for 2023, effective January 1, 2023. The taxable wage base will be $10,500 in 2023.

With the unanimous support of the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council, DOL Secretary Karryl Hubbard issued Emergency Rule 21 to implement new tax rates for 2023 which are estimated to reduce the Unemployment Insurance tax obligation for Delaware employers by an estimated $50 million DOL was able to take these actions on December 31, 2022 due in part to the $240 million investment in Corona Virus Response Act Funds that were placed in the UI Trust Fund in 2021.

House Bill 49, signed by Governor Carney on January 26, 2023 codifies the changes enacted by Secretary Hubbard’s 21st Emergency Rule issued on December 22, 2022.

For calendar 2023, the average employer assessment rate, the average industry assessment rate, and the average construction industry assessment rate will each be 1%.

All other employers will be assigned a basic assessment rate according to the following table in place for 2023:

2023 – Special One Year Schedule of Rates

Benefit Wage Ratio (%) Does Not Exceed Basic Assessment Rate 20 0.10% 30 0.25% 40 0.50% 50 1.00% 55 2.00% 60 2.50% 70 3.50% 80 4.50% 90 5.00%

If an employer’s benefit wage ratio exceeds the highest percentage in the table above, their basic assessment rate shall be 5.40 %

Employers who are determined for calendar year 2023 to have the delinquency rate of assessment, shall continue to be assigned the delinquency rate of 6.5%.

The Delaware Department of Labor connects people to jobs, resources, monetary benefits, workplace protections and labor market information to promote financial independence, workplace justice and a strong economy. The department is made up of five divisions: Unemployment Insurance, Industrial Affairs, Employment & Training, Vocational Rehabilitation and Paid Family Leave.