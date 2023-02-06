The Make Space Storage Brand Welcomes a New Self-Storage Facility in North Bay, Ontario

Make Space® Storage - North Bay

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of Lakeshore Self Storage, a self-storage facility in North Bay, ON.

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Space Storage brand is delighted to announce the newest addition of Lakeshore Self Storage to our Make Space Storage self-storage facilities located across Canada. With 20,800 square feet of net rentable space, this secure facility has over 140 storage units, including several sizes of drive-up self-storage lockers.

Brian Jardine, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada, noted, “The Make Space Storage brand is constantly growing, and we are proud to welcome North Bay to our locations in Ontario. We are committed to ensuring that our customers continue to receive the high level of service they are accustomed to, with as little interruption as possible. That is why, during the rebranding process of Lakeshore Self Storage, one of our primary focuses will be minimizing disruptions in business operations and company policies. We aim to make this transition as smooth and stress-free as possible for everyone involved.”

The Make Space Storage brand is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience while also fostering a warm and welcoming environment at all of our storage facilities. Customers at our North Bay location can effortlessly request quotes and book storage units through our website, ensuring a convenient and seamless storage experience at our facility.

This latest addition of a self-storage facility in North Bay, Ontario, marks another outstanding location for the Make Space Storage brand. In addition to a variety of self-storage unit options, our other facilities in the province offer a variety of moving and storage services, including parking spaces and mobile storage container rentals.

About Make Space Storage

The Make Space Storage brand provides various storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage and parking space rentals, and packing supplies for sale. Some of the self-storage services that we provide include a wide range of sizes of on-site storage containers as well as heated and unheated storage lockers. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities located in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada.

