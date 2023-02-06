Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer Lisa Leslie Kick-started PMC Winter Cycle and Ride to Fight Cancer

Lisa Leslie, Chief Brand Strategy Officer at Jelenew, interacted with Billy Starr, Founder and Executive Director of PMC, at the PMC Winter Cycle. At the 2023 PMC Winter Cycle, the riders were led by Instructors wearing the Jelenew indoor cycling collection to ride against cancer. At the 2023 PMC Winter Cycle, Instructors wearing the Jelenew indoor cycling collection On the left, riders are pictured holding "Jelenew Winter Cycle" signs and taking a photo with Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer, Lisa Leslie. On the right, Jelenew's booth is attracting many riders for a closer look.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 4, Jelenew as the official women's cycling apparel partner, participated in the 2023 Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle. Jelenew's chief brand strategy officer Lisa Leslie was invited to attend the event and was the guest speaker at the opening speaking program session to boost the morale of the riders, and then led the first session of the charity challenge to help Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's cancer research and treatment, injecting a touch of warmth into the bitterly cold Boston.

Despite the record low temperature of 15°F in Boston on the event day, riders were still enthusiastic. The challenge attracted more than 1,200 riders to ride against cancer in five sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, with Jelenew's chief brand strategy officer Lisa Leslie participating in the first session - the 8:00 a.m. session. Lisa Leslie led the Jelenew team to Fenway Park's 521 Overlook venue early to prepare for the challenge. Wearing a Jelenew red allure brushed long-sleeve pro jersey and black cycling pants, she appeared to be both strong and graceful, with energetic elegance.

She jokingly said during her interaction with PMC Founder and Executive Director Billy Starr, "I get excited just thinking about coming here. Although I'm not as good at cycling as I am at basketball, today, I'll be the best rider." Lisa Leslie's humor was met with applause from the audience.

Later, she and hundreds of riders mounted their spinning bikes and started their energetic ride along with the rhythm of the music. Confident and lively riders wearing Jelenew cycled to the uniform beats created vivid and stunning scenes, taking the atmosphere to a climax.

The atmosphere at the event was extremely enthusiastic, and Jelenew sparked the attention of many riders. Many riders rushed over to take photos with Lisa Leslie, and Jelenew's booth and cycling apparel were frequented and welcomedly received.

Among the female riders, a cycling instructor wearing the Jelenew indoor collection said that the design of Jelenew's cycling apparel was unique and felt different compared to ordinary cycling apparel. She commented that the cut and fit were excellent, and it was extremely comfortable to wear, almost like being hugged gently and firmly supported - a sensation that was simply amazing. As a result, many female riders rushed directly to the Jelenew booth at the PMC Winter Cycle sponsor expo, hoping to purchase the latest cycling apparel by Jelenew on-site.

After the event, Lisa Leslie gave a speech about her thoughts on the event at the after-party, saying, "I am here on behalf of Jelenew. It's exciting to have our new indoor cycling and outdoor cycling women's apparel that is exclusively made for women, and we are so excited to be a partner of PMC to fundraise for cancer research. I can't tell you how much fun I had this morning riding and how exciting it is to have an amazing opportunity to be part of the fight against cancer."

Jelenew is said to be the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand with advanced protective technology made only for women. Designed in France and based in the US, Jelenew has always taken on social responsibility and social welfare as part of its mission since its inception.

The brand was born out of the vision and passion for cycling of a luxury haute couture designer, DI. Jelenew's design director is the founding team member of Jelenew, who was one of the core members of Chanel's haute couture. He applies haute couture three-dimensional drape-tailoring technology into functional sportswear and incorporates insignts of female-specific ergonomics into developing CurvesTec™️ protective technology that works to protect women's unique anatomy during cycling.

Jelenew's sponsorship of the Pan-Mass Challenge is also an effort to support public welfare through the power of cycling and to encourage more people to cycle for a cause, bringing hope to more cancer patients in need. All funds raised from this cycling challenge will be 100% donated to cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

