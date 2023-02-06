Schulte Roofing Offers Insurance Claim Support, Repair, Debris Clearing for Recent Winter Storm Victims
When storms hit, filing insurance claims is essential for many homeowners.
When you get the opportunity to replace your roof make sure you hire someone that doesn’t just care about the sale but cares about you and your property.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing company Schulte Roofing announced today that they will continue to provide standard insurance claim assistance for homeowners affected by recent extreme winter storms that brought down trees and powerlines across Texas. This response is a major move for Schulte Roofing on its mission to help repair residents' roofing and keep their families safe after a series of insurance claims rejections that began to accumulate since 2020.
As Greater Austin and San Antonio continue to get hit by extreme weather, homes in the area suffered major damage. Along with broken windows, dented gutters, and broken air conditioning units, roofs are often punctured or cracked, leading to leaks and structural damage.
Despite attempts to help residents rebuild their homes, the construction industry is often backed up with delayed manufacturing materials shipments while workers become less available. Additionally, more insurance companies are rejecting claims due to aging materials, improper installation, and poor workmanship. Partial reimbursements are also making it difficult for homeowners to repair or replace their damaged roofs.
Due to these issues, vulnerable homeowners filing insurance claims often fall for fraudulent solicitors and scams and are left with no support to save their homes.
The largest College Station roofing company is poised to enter new markets by helping storm victims, walking them through a standard claims process, and working with multiple insurance companies. Providing full documentation and supporting evidence across approval levels at insurance companies is a special service that roofing contractor provides to all homes impacted by weather-related damage. This approach is expected to get more homeowners back under a roof that can protect them and their families, faster than the typical construction timelines.
Schulte Roofing’s standard claims process offers homeowners the following services to help repair their homes:
● Inspections and Remedies
● In-home and On-premises demonstrations
● Accelerated starts
● Claim submittal
● Accurate pricing
To learn more about Schulte Roofing’s residential insurance claims, visit https://www.schulteroofing.com/residential-roofing/insurance-claims/.
About Schulte Roofing: Schulte Roofing® is an award-winning commercial and residential roofing company that offers commercial and residential building services. Schulte Roofing® is included in the top 100 Roofing companies in the United States by revenue and is committed to providing high-quality design, installation, and repair services for thousands of clients across the Brazos Valley, Central Texas, and beyond. Learn more at https://www.schulteroofing.com/
