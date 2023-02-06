Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Promotion Makes Spring Greener

Green for Spring weekly cash prizes ranging from $4,000 to $15,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Warm up this Spring with the Lottery’s hot new promotion, Green for Spring, featuring cash prizes.

The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion starts Feb. 6, with the first drawing Feb. 13. The final drawing occurs March 27.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson March 25. Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. However, players will need to scan QR codes each week or enter via the link sent to Lottery Insiders following the Monday drawing to qualify for the next drawing.

Enter one drawing or enter them all. All winners will be selected in a random weekly drawing. Each winning Green for Spring entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for complete rules, here to sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider and #havefunyall.

