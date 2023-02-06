Troop F Weekly Report 01-30 to 02-05-23

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/30/2023

Town: cyr plt

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Cyr Plantation and stopped a vehicle for speeding. During his investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest from York County for failing to appear in court on a separate OAS charge. The man was arrested on the warrant and was able to post bail. He was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for speeding.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 2/3/2023

Town: presque isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Presque Isle when he heard radio traffic from PIPD regarding a theft that just occurred at Walmart. Three people were at Walmart, one stole an item, and they left in a vehicle. Tr. Desrosier located the vehicle and held the occupants for PIPD. The offender was brought back to Walmart by the PD and issued a summons for theft.

Incident Type: OAS / ATTaching false plates

Date: 2/4/2023

Town: woodland

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Woodland when he observed a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate and did not have a front registration plate. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop and after an investigation, he discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license and falsely attached the registration plates to the vehicle. The vehicle also had several defects to include the exhaust and a broken windshield nor was the vehicle insured. The driver was issued a criminal summons for OAS and attaching false plates. Tr. Roy issued written warnings for the vehicle defects and the insurance violation. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: speaking engagement

Date: 2/3/2023

Town: Vassalboro

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was requested by the Training Unit to speak with Trooper Recruits on what to expect during the State Police Academy, how to be successful during their training, and answered general questions from the newly hired recruits.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/31/2023

Town: stacyville

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Stacyville when he met a vehicle criminally speeding. After stopping the vehicle and conducting an investigation, it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle also was not inspected. The driver was issued a warning for the inspection violation, a traffic summons for speeding, and a criminal summons for OAS. The driver arranged to have a licensed driver get her and her vehicle.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/5/2023

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was driving through Houlton when he observed a man he knew had two warrants for his arrest. Tr. Castonguay spoke with the man, helped him arrange to post bail, and brought him to the Troop F barracks to meet with a bail commissioner. The warrants were for failing to appear in court on an OAS charge and a charge of burning prohibited material.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 1/31/2023

Town: mars hill

Trooper: LT. HARRIS

Brief Synopsis: Lt. Harris was driving through Mars Hill and heard the ambulance being dispatched to a residence for an elderly man that had fallen. Lt. Harris arrived before the ambulance, was able to get the man off the floor and into a chair and stayed with him until EMS arrived. The man was not injured.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date: 2/1/2023

Town: Masardis

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was investigating a criminal mischief complaint in Masardis. Versant Power had made a complaint reference to a meter being tampered with on a residence in Masardis. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the male homeowner reference the complaint and charged him with criminal mischief for tampering with the meter.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 1/31/2023

Town: Castle hill

Trooper: tr. levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque was called to a residence in Castle Hill for a report of a burglary. The out-of-state owner’s neighbor reported the residence had been broken into. Several thousands of dollars’ worth of items had been stolen from the property including a tractor, dirt bike, and firearms. Tr. Levesque took possession of several firearms that were left at the residence which were later turned back over to the owner. INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

Incident Type: Trespass

Date: 2/02/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: Tr. saucier