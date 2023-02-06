Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Washington residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Professionals of Washington (CPW) is joining in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Washington divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity to discuss divorce options with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist at no cost.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in Washington,” Collaborative Professionals of Washington President Tara Richardson said. “Our goal is for a mother in California whose daughter in Seattle is considering divorce in Washington to refer her to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is the only state-wide association for legal, financial, mental health and conflict resolution professionals involved in collaborative practice across Washington State. It serves as a central resource for training, education, networking and standards of practice for individual practitioners, local community practice groups and associations in collaboration with the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP). IACP is a global nonprofit organization with a longstanding history as the largest community of collaborative professionals. It has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for its global efforts in transforming the way families resolve conflict by promoting collaborative divorce solutions. Learn more about CPW at collaborativeprofessionalsofwashington.org.
