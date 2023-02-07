Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023

Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced today new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community.

A new Channel Badges initiative creates an opportunity for notable vendors to stand out on the platform. Awarded in 11 different categories to 50+ individual vendors, badges will recognize efforts such as “Best Pitch” and “Top Performer” standouts, among other achievements. Badges are awarded to vendors based on MSP feedback.

Additionally, Channel Pitch events underwent a makeover for 2023 with competitors now pitching head-to-head within the same event. This affords MSPs an opportunity to accurately compare across vendors.

“We regularly survey the IT vendor and MSP community to find out where we can improve as a marketplace,” said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. “These new enhancements are a direct result of that feedback. We are making our environment more interactive and continually building on our already robust data.”

Whitepapers will also now be included alongside Channel Pitch events outlining key information relevant to that event’s product category. These will be accessible to MSPs even if they did not attend the live event. (View and download the first of these whitepapers: The State of Backup & Recovery in the IT Channel.) Additionally, Channel Program has opened a chat feature during Pitch events enabling MSPs to connect in real-time with other attendees.

Channel Program will also continue to add vendor discounts and promotions to their recently launched Channel Deals marketplace, providing MSPs and IT leaders an opportunity to realize savings on top-rated IT products and services.

For more information about becoming a registered vendor, contact Channel Program at sales@channelprogram.com. To view a schedule of upcoming Pitch events or to register to attend, visit www.channelprogram.com.