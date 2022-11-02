Submit Release
Channel Program Launches “Stack Charts” to Provide Real-Time Data to IT Services & Software Buyers

Stack Charts updates review data in real-time, equipping MSPs with actionable insights to inform buying decisions

The ability to look at data in real-time puts the power in the hands of decision makers.”
— Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced today the launch of Stack Charts. Stack Charts provides next level data with product and service rankings updated in real-time.

Stack Charts presents data in an interactive visual ranking system, supporting clear, quick, research-based decision-making. The proprietary data is based on more than 1,000 validated reviews from verified MSPs.

“Stack Charts is a triple win. Buyers can make better decisions, investors can make smarter investments, and vendors can make informed product improvements,” said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. “The ability to look at data in real-time puts the power in the hands of decision makers.”

Stack Charts builds on the success of Channel Program’s Channel Pitch events and Channel Charts database to equip MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and IT Consultants with access to better data to inform their IT software and services decisions.

“Stack Charts compliments our suite of IT marketplace offerings,” said Lancaster. “You can see a live pitch and provide feedback in our Channel Pitch events, dive deep into the aggregate data with Channel Charts, and now with Stack Charts, get a real-time snapshot of your desired product category.”

Channel Program continually strives to level the playing field for service providers and, with the addition of Stack Charts, buyers can rely less on salespeople and leverage peer reviews to inform decision making. To view Stack Charts for your desired category or to learn more about becoming a verified MSP reviewer visit www.channelprogram.com.

