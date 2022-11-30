Channel Program Announces Launch of “Channel Deals” to Better the Tech Stack Evaluation Process

Features exclusive discounts and promotions curated from top-rated IT product and service companies

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced today the opening of Channel Deals benefiting IT decision makers and the MSP community.

Channel Deals features curated and exclusive promotions, bundles, and free trials of top-rated IT products and services. More than 50 vendors are participating in the initial launch with an anticipated 150 more to join in 2023.

“We surveyed the community and found that 81% of MSPs evaluate their tech stack on a regular basis,” said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. “With Channel Deals, MSPs and business owners can realize savings from top-rated products and services while making informed decisions based on peer reviews.”

Channel Deals hosts offerings for all major tech stack categories including cybersecurity, backup and recovery, and IT management. Current Channel Deals include 50% off vendor subscription plans, free MSP portfolio assessments, and more, but MSPs are encouraged to visit Channel Deals regularly to view the latest offerings as they will continually change with the addition of new vendors and availability of promotions and discounts.

Participating vendors are all considered top-rated based on Channel Program’s peer review process. Claiming a Channel Deal is as easy as clicking a button on the website and Channel Program will connect the MSP with the vendor directly.

Channel Deals is the latest addition to the burgeoning marketplace that is Channel Program. MSPs and IT leaders can make informed decisions based on peer reviews, access real-time data, provide feedback on live demos, and now realize savings from top-rated product and service providers.

For more information about becoming a registered vendor, contact Channel Program at sales@channelprogram.com. To view current Channel Deals, visit https://info.channelprogram.com/channel-deals, or learn more about Channel Program at www.channelprogram.com.

