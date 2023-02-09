Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,950 in the last 365 days.

Ascentim Proudly Sponsors the Beyond Normal Podcast

Ascentim Logo

Minority-owned coaching practice demonstrates a commitment to giving back.

I'm excited to help Beyond Normal spotlight the extraordinary accomplishments of minority entrepreneurs.”
— Lisa L. Baker
TOWNSON, MD, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa L. Baker, Ascentim founder, debuted her coaching practice just in time for Black History Month one year ago, in February of 2022. This year, her company is celebrating the season by sponsoring the Beyond Normal podcast.

Beyond Normal uses its platform to highlight the work of entrepreneurs of color, bringing insights, innovations, and tools to diverse communities. The new partnership with Ascentim ensures that Beyond Normal will have the resources to tell more success stories and reach a wider audience as they inspire listeners to dream big.

“I am incredibly proud to announce our sponsorship of Beyond Normal, especially during Black History Month, because what it really means is support for Black Entrepreneurship,” said Baker. “By amplifying Black voices and their businesses, we are fulfilling our commitment to giving back in a way that is so meaningful to me.”

According to the Infinite Dial 2022 survey of U.S. digital media consumer behavior, approximately 109 million Americans listen to podcasts monthly. With so many podcasts in the marketplace to choose from, though, it can be challenging to build brand awareness and a strong listener base. Sponsorship is often a key ingredient in the recipe for success, helping podcasters reach a broader audience.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Ascentim on board as a sponsor," said Kenneth Groom, host of Beyond Normal. "Their dedication to personal growth is in sync with our mission to spotlight the journeys of incredible Black founders who are looking to grow while they build incredible solutions for the world.”

With Ascentim’s support in place, Beyond Normal is expected to start releasing new podcast episodes this month. Baker is also planning to make a guest appearance. Previous episodes can be found online at https://www.beyondnormalmedia.com/.

ABOUT BEYOND NORMAL
Beyond Normal Media is on a mission to shine a spotlight on minority-owned businesses that are utilizing their personal journey to offer innovative solutions and products that tackle pressing global issues.

ABOUT ASCENTIM
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.

Lisa L. Baker
Ascentim LLC
+1 443-652-4761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Ascentim Proudly Sponsors the Beyond Normal Podcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.