Ascentim Proudly Sponsors the Beyond Normal Podcast

Minority-owned coaching practice demonstrates a commitment to giving back.
I'm excited to help Beyond Normal spotlight the extraordinary accomplishments of minority entrepreneurs.”TOWNSON, MD, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa L. Baker, Ascentim founder, debuted her coaching practice just in time for Black History Month one year ago, in February of 2022. This year, her company is celebrating the season by sponsoring the Beyond Normal podcast.
— Lisa L. Baker
Beyond Normal uses its platform to highlight the work of entrepreneurs of color, bringing insights, innovations, and tools to diverse communities. The new partnership with Ascentim ensures that Beyond Normal will have the resources to tell more success stories and reach a wider audience as they inspire listeners to dream big.
“I am incredibly proud to announce our sponsorship of Beyond Normal, especially during Black History Month, because what it really means is support for Black Entrepreneurship,” said Baker. “By amplifying Black voices and their businesses, we are fulfilling our commitment to giving back in a way that is so meaningful to me.”
According to the Infinite Dial 2022 survey of U.S. digital media consumer behavior, approximately 109 million Americans listen to podcasts monthly. With so many podcasts in the marketplace to choose from, though, it can be challenging to build brand awareness and a strong listener base. Sponsorship is often a key ingredient in the recipe for success, helping podcasters reach a broader audience.
"We are beyond thrilled to have Ascentim on board as a sponsor," said Kenneth Groom, host of Beyond Normal. "Their dedication to personal growth is in sync with our mission to spotlight the journeys of incredible Black founders who are looking to grow while they build incredible solutions for the world.”
With Ascentim’s support in place, Beyond Normal is expected to start releasing new podcast episodes this month. Baker is also planning to make a guest appearance. Previous episodes can be found online at https://www.beyondnormalmedia.com/.
ABOUT BEYOND NORMAL
Beyond Normal Media is on a mission to shine a spotlight on minority-owned businesses that are utilizing their personal journey to offer innovative solutions and products that tackle pressing global issues.
ABOUT ASCENTIM
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.
