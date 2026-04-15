Ascentim Celebrates Five Years; 85% of Leaders Report Shifting How They Lead

Founder Lisa L. Baker Marks Milestone with Anniversary Coaching Offer and Leadership Resource Collection

What sets Ascentim apart is simple: customization. Every coaching engagement and leadership development experience is designed around the specific leaders, teams, and cultures in which they lead.” — Lisa L. Baker

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Ascentim 's most recent leadership engagement ended, 85 percent of participants said they will change how they lead. Ninety-two percent rated the facilitation a perfect 5. Five years in, those numbers reflect what Ascentim was built to do: change how leaders actually lead, not just what they know about leadership.Founded in April 2021 by Lisa L. Baker, Ascentim works with senior executives, corporate teams, and entrepreneurs who are accomplished by every external measure yet know they are not leading at their full potential. Every engagement is built around the specific leaders and culture it is designed to support. No off-the-shelf programs. No borrowed frameworks.Over five years, that approach has produced a client base spanning industries, leadership levels, and organizational scale — from individual executives to enterprise teams.Baker founded Ascentim after recognizing a pattern that no amount of training was closing: leaders understood what good leadership looked like, but were not consistently living it."I built Ascentim for leaders who are accomplished on paper but know they are not leading at their full level," said Baker. "Five years in, the shift is not just in results. It is in how leaders show up, how they make decisions, and how their teams experience them. That is where real change happens."Baker attributes Ascentim's success to a deliberate departure from how most leadership development programs are designed."Most leadership development teaches concepts," she said. "What leaders actually need is a clear, shared standard for what effective leadership looks like in their organization. Once that is defined, behavior starts to change, and results follow."To mark its five-year milestone, Ascentim is introducing two anniversary offers. Leaders who join the Ascentim mailing list by April 30 will receive the Ultimate Leadership Growth Collection, four premium guides valued at $70, at no cost. Leaders who enroll in a 1:1 coaching package and pay in full by December 31, 2026, will receive 25 percent off their investment.Ascentim serves individual leaders, corporate teams, and entrepreneurs across industries. To schedule a complimentary 30-minute strategy session, visit ascentim.com/contact.About AscentimAscentim is an award-winning executive coaching and leadership development firm where leaders come to G.R.O.W. Ascentim helps high-achieving leaders and entrepreneurs lead boldly and live fully. Every engagement moves them beyond pressure-driven performance toward purpose-aligned impact that lasts.

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