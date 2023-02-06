The Crisis Management & Emergency Response Planning training was successfully completed by SmartLynx Airlines
21 delegates from SmartLynx Airlines completed the Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning trainingSOFIA, BULGARIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to share that 21 delegates from SmartLynx Airlines completed the Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning training.
The course was carried out as a webinar by the experienced SAS instructor Elin Lambrev on 11-13 January 2023.
What was the training about?
This course aims to provide the delegates with an understanding of Emergency Response Process engagement. During the training, they will consider all phases of the ERP Process, ERP coordination across the business, and the Roles & Responsibilities within the Crises Management Centre. They will also learn how to develop and manage Emergency Preparedness Documentation. After completing the course, the participants will be able to Gap Analyse the emergency planning function of their organisation & will gain awareness of which areas require an emergency response checklist.
Get to know the instructor
Elin has more than 30 years of professional experience in the aviation industry. He is a graduate of the Danube University Krems in Austria. The instructor spent 11 years in military aviation. Elin is IATA Certified Instructor knowledgeable and experienced in various aviation areas. A results-oriented professional with experience in Airline operations, Safety Management Systems, Aviation Auditing, Training, Dangerous Goods and Special Cargo Transportation, Product and Project Management. He has worked for 8 years at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which gave him a global view of the aviation business. More details about Elin
About SmartLynx Airlines
The organisation was founded in 1992 and currently operates a fleet of 42 aircraft and holds Latvian, Estonian, and Maltese Air Operator Certificates (AOCs). Generally regarded as a leading ACMI choice for passenger, cargo, and charter leasing solutions, SmartLynx Airlines plays a starring role in supporting leading airlines across Europe, the USA, Asia, and Africa.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008 Sofema provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as an enabler to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination. Over the years Sofema has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. Since 2008, Sofema accomplished over 85,000 enrollments.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com currently provide 650+ Classroom & Webinar courses available together with over 300 online courses.
Sofema specializes in delivering “Open” & “In-Company” Regulatory Training, providing the aviation industry with dedicated and specific cost-effective support focused beyond compliance. SAS has a flexible resource that can support the delegates by either supplying a standard training package or by providing bespoke training specifically tailored to the company’s needs.
Additional details regarding “In-company”, “Open training” or Online Courses are available on the websites www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com, or at email team@sassofia.com
