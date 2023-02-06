NEW GALVIN GREEN COLLECTION REFLECTS THE JOY OF TOP PERFORMANCE
-Technical fabrics & vibrant styles at the core of most sustainable apparel line on the market-VÄXJÖ, SWEDEN, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Part One collection launching this month from leading high-performance apparel brand Galvin Green ensures golfers can focus on playing each round of golf in confidence and style knowing the garments will stand the test in all weather conditions to help achieve the joy of top performance.
Offering the most extensive choice of long-lasting sustainable apparel on the market, the latest range for men, women and juniors comprises almost 90 pieces in a selection of vibrant colour combinations and size options. Innovative fabric technologies crafted into performance-driven designs give golfers the edge to get the most out of their game and enjoy it to the fullest. From exposure to cold and rain, to wind and sun, Galvin Green designers have ensured the eye-catching styles can be worn all-year round.
“To achieve top performance, a golfer must feel comfortable and enjoy the experience of wearing the most suitable clothing for every eventuality on the golf course and our latest range delivers on every level,” said Designer Batur Raza Muhammad. “Our Never Compromise approach to using a multitude of technical fabrics, coupled with super stylish prints and bright designs, really makes a difference.
“Customers can also have peace of mind in knowing that so much of our collection uses bluesign® approved fabrics, as we take a fully transparent approach to sustainable manufacturing. The ‘Green’ in Galvin Green resonates more than ever in this collection with the best quality and most durable golf clothing that money can buy,” he added.
Men’s Collection
Spearheading a GORE-TEX jacket range offering as many as 24 waterproof jackets is the new feature-packed ALISTER, designed to deliver unrivalled all-weather performance. Manufactured using sustainable materials, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket incorporates extremely breathable C-knit™ fabric with slide and glide technology for incredible freedom of movement in the swing. The back and elbows feature Superstretch inserts, whilst reinforced Techsteel™ material at the shoulders enhances durability.
It’s joined by the stretch fabric ARMSTRONG Paclite® jacket in as many as seven different colourways, whilst the mesh-lined ALBERT jacket - suitable for cold, rainy days - is now available in the new White/Navy/Orange and Navy/White/Blue combinations offering supremely striking looks.
The versatile LAWRENCE half-zip is a new addition in the popular INTERFACE-1™ jacket range offering windproof and water repellency, whilst maintaining excellent breathability. Available in four bold and vibrant two-tone colourways, it is complimented by the sophisticated LEONARD full-zip jacket providing added warmth via Thermore® padding that spans the chest. Both jackets are crafted from 100% recycled polyester with a PET membrane and feature an elasticated drawstring at the hem for a comfortable fit.
The eco-generation INSULA™ range of warm mid-layers is headlined by the DEXTER half-zip jumper with Thermore® padding across the chest and upper back to deliver a top-level warming effect. The garment is now available in the dashing Black/White and distinctive Navy/Blue colourways, plus Navy and Black. The popular DAXTON half-zip sweater delivers incredible breathability and a soft-to-touch comfort via Quickdry fabric used in the design. It comes in seven cool colourways to pair with a number of outfits.
Incorporating a new polyester fabric variation and offering UV 20+ protection, the extremely breathable VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt range is led by the contemporary MARK in a dotted print design, while the floral print of the MILLARD style and the trendy MIRO shirt in an all over golf-themed print show the brand’s commitment to driving its fashion forward thinking to even greater heights. The NORRIS pant incorporating bluesign® approved stretch fabric is a new style in the VENTIL8™ PLUS trouser collection.
Women’s Collection
The brand has pushed its women’s collection to greater heights with more stylish garments on offer than ever before. A new addition to the GORE-TEX jacket range is the sleek ALLY with contrast detailing on the zipper and the side of the garment. Manufactured using sustainable fabric, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket features Paclite® Stretch technology and shaped sleeves to deliver easy movement during the swing. Front pockets and a two-way front zipper are welcome details, whilst a repositioned side seam ensures optimum comfort.
Another new garment includes the windproof and water-repellent LARISSA INTERFACE-1™ jacket. The extremely breathable garment is constructed using bluesign®-approved fabric and offers an appealing sporty look. For colder days, the range of INSULA™ sweaters provide incredible warmth with the elegant DONELLA featuring chic new colour combinations that can be matched with a number of outfit choices.
Providing the opportunity for bold and distinctive pairings in the leading VENTIL8™ PLUS range is the stylish and highly breathable MALENA shirt and MABEL skort combination. The vibrant flower print designs offer eye-catching and refreshing looks whilst delivering extreme breathability, optimum comfort and incredible thermoregulation during play. The sporty NICCI leggings are a welcome addition to the VENTIL8™ PLUS range and offer a distinctively different look that can be worn both on and off the course in equal measure.
Junior Collection
The versatile RAYMOND vest and on-trend RAFAEL hoodie, both in INTERFACE-1™ fabric, are great options for colder days, while the golf-themed ROWAN VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt is a refreshing choice for all-year round golf. The RAUL shorts round out the standout offerings in the colourful Junior collection.
For details of the 2023 Part One collection, available from 2 February, visit www.galvingreen.com.
Galvin Green Part One 2023 collection