Faith Academics Partners with TEL Education to Offer Affordable College Courses for Private School/Homeschool Students
Faith Collegiate to be offered through FaithPrep schools and other programs; Southeastern University to provide online courses for FaithPrep FloridaTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online Christian school provider has partnered with an innovative education company to offer affordable college courses for private school and homeschool students.
Faith Academics provides online faith-based educational programs and courses for students in grades K-12. TEL Education is a nonprofit organization that partners with accredited institutions to deliver affordable college education. Faith Academics will utilize courses provided by TEL Education in partnership with multiple Christian universities to offer dual enrollment courses to high school students through its Faith Collegiate program. These courses will be available to students in the FaithPrep private school network as well as homeschool students and other Christian schools around the globe.
“We are excited to launch Faith Collegiate as part of our expanding portfolio of online Christian education programs,” stated Chuck Wolfe, CEO and Founder of Faith Academics. “Students in our FaithPrep schools, FaithPods program and FaithGlobal program can earn college credits from Christian universities at affordable rates while in high school to jump start their future. Our partnership with TEL will be instrumental in providing this unique learning experience for our students.”
Dual Enrollment provides high school students a valuable pathway to college learning and experience while in a familiar school environment. This pathway not only increases their potential for success; it builds confidence, character and improves overall student performance.
From Fred Dohmann, TEL CEO, “TEL is proud to have been selected as a premier partner for providing dual enrollment to Faith Academics’ students. We strongly support its faith-based mission and value the opportunity to expand and enhance student outcomes.”
There are currently three TEL affiliated universities included in the Faith Collegiate program. These include Oklahoma Christian University, McMurry University, and Southeastern University. It is anticipated that other universities will be added in the future as the FaithPrep programs expand around the country. Students in the Faith Collegiate program will only pay $100-$300 per college course. In some situations, the courses may be paid through state funding or scholarships.
While students can enroll in courses from any of the Faith Collegiate providers, state designated programs will work with local universities where possible. Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida will be the primary course provider for FaithPrep Florida, an online program of Tampa Bay Christian Academy serving students throughout the Sunshine State. McMurry University in Lubbock, Texas will serve students at FaithPrep Texas, an online program of StoneGate Christian School in Irving.
The FaithPrep school network and FaithPods homeschool program can enroll students across the United States and most countries around the world. FaithGlobal currently works with private schools in Southeast Asia and Africa. Faith Academics partners with Stride K12, the premier digital learning company in the US, to offer a world class faith-based online learning experience for both full-time and part-time students.
About Faith Academics
Faith Academics provides private online Christian education for students in grades K-12 around the world through its FaithPrep schools, FaithPods homeschool program and FaithGlobal international program. Their mission is to help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God's calling in life. For more information visit www.faithprep.com.
About TEL Education
TEL Education is a non-profit, online learning company whose mission is to make high quality, low cost, college available to all learners. TEL courses are designed for quality, higher order thinking and have built-in services to promote positive student outcomes. TEL provides accredited universities with the technology platform and curriculum resources for online and blended general education courses. For more information visit www.tel-education.org.
