Comintelli Unveils New, Enhanced User Interface for Intelligence2day® SaaS Platform

SWEDEN, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading global Market, and Competitive intelligence (M&CI) company, today unveiled its new, significantly enhanced and customer-centric user interface (UI) for its award-winning SaaS platform, Intelligence2day®.

"The redesign of the user interface, based on customer feedback, has resulted in one of our most user-friendly versions ever," says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. "We are constantly working to improve the user experience and simplify Intelligence2day® for our users."

The new version features a modern design with improved menu navigation that streamlines the workflow. With a clear and simple layout that reduces clutter and improves visibility, users can rapidly filter and sort data to find the information they need, thereby saving time and increasing productivity.

Usability is visibly improved to ensure that end-users easily search, locate, read, and process top-quality insights and information that impact their businesses. The Search UI has been updated with a new autocomplete feature that makes it easier to find relevant content. Smart filters with label pills and dropdown buttons facilitate users to find and apply the filters they need, without having to navigate through multiple menus or pages.

Performance improvements on dashboards objects are up to 10 times faster which allows dashboards to handle more users and data. Additionally, the interface is ensuring effortless consumption of content and visual refinement on any mobile device, including smartphones and tablets.

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® (www.intelligence2day.com) enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.