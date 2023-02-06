Submit Release
M1 Legal kicks off 2023 with 21 award victories in January

M1 legal winning team

Fernando Sansegundo: Determined

2023 off to a powerful start for leading firm of timeshare lawyers M1 Legal

M1 Legal is leading the fight to unravel the financial webs of these companies,”
— Fernando Sansegundo

HENLEY, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeshare companies are currently being financially penalised by courts for over two decades of lawless behaviour.

Winning the war.

Many resorts gave up and ceased operating in the face of the significant amounts of money awarded against them. Some companies continue doggedly trading, but are spending less resources in making (ultimately doomed) attempts to defend compensation claims. Others have been fighting, and consistently losing, a war of attrition through the courts with companies like M1 Legal.

Club La Costa is an example of a company firmly in the latter camp. A strategy that was relatively effective in the days when owners tried to handle the process themselves.

Legal professionals like M1 lawyers now manage claims on behalf of clients and they always stay the course, patiently overcoming every obstacle that timeshare companies employ to avoid honouring their legal obligations.

One example of "obstacles" is Club La Costa using multiple entities to issue membership contracts, rendering the financial relationships more opaque, thereby attempting to make it more difficult for their victims to claim against them.

"M1 Legal is leading the fight to unravel the financial webs of these companies," confirms Fernando Sansegundo, head of M1 Legal.

Explosive start to 2023.

Despite January traditionally being a quiet month for court action, M1 Legal have already secured twenty one financial compensation awards for their timeshare clients.

One jubilant couple from Margate in Kent were awarded the life altering amount of £69,707 from Canary Island timeshare leviathan, Anfi Del Mar. A welcome sum, especially after the expenses of the Christmas season.

The January compensation successes totalled £282,899. The top three resorts in terms of award winnings were:

Anfi, with three victories totalling £94,878
Club La Costa had twelve award judgements against them adding up to £178,110
Two cases were won against Diamond Resorts Europe. They were worth £22,803

Retaining M1 Legal.

"Because of the large volume of illegally sold timeshare owners seeking redress, M1 Legal works together with expert claims firm European Consumer Claims (ECC)," says Sansegundo. "ECC filter out the strongest claims for M1 Legal to manage. This helps us maintain our 98.6% court success rate with timeshare cases."

For a free, no obligation consultation of your potential timeshare claim, get in touch with the assessment team at ECC.

Who are European Consumer Claims?

