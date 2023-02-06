Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 07, 2023

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,933 in the last 365 days.
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 07, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Grand Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Minster Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|City of Oxford
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Champaign
|Graham Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Mayfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Greenville City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Berne Union Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Zenith Academy West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Swanton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Village of Swanton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Greene
|Cedar Cliff Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|North College Hill City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|City of Bellevue
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Edison Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Auburn Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Oregon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Miami East Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Vandalia-Butler City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Village of Chesterhill
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morrow County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Perry
|Southern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Twin Valley Community Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Russia Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Plain Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bristol Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Mill Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Fearing Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures