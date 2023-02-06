Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Submit Release
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 07, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Minster Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler City of Oxford
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Champaign Graham Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Mayfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Darke Greenville City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Berne Union Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Zenith Academy West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Swanton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Village of Swanton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Greene Cedar Cliff Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton North College Hill City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron City of Bellevue
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Edison Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Auburn Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Oregon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Miami East Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Village of Chesterhill
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Morrow County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Perry Southern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Pickaway County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Preble Twin Valley Community Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Lexington Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Russia Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Plain Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bristol Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Mill Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Washington Fearing Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

