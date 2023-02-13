The Coach Company UK Announce Membership of AGTO
AGTO - The Association of Group Travel Organisers supports travel both domestically and internationallyASHFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coach Company Group announced its membership in AGTO. “This is a logical step in developing our UK nationwide service”, pronounced Mark Bond CEO of The Coach Company Group. Established in 1991, AGTO membership includes more than 450 group travel organisers and over 250 travel and tourism industry suppliers. Members, across all sectors of the industry, support GTOs [group travel organisers] with planning, organising day trips, short breaks, and short or long holidays, both domestically & internationally, as well as offering exclusive familiarisation trips and educational.
Advantages of using a professional group travel organiser:
Expertise: Professional group travel organisers have expertise and experience in organising group trips, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for all travellers.
Convenience: A professional group travel organiser takes care of all the details, including transportation, accommodation, meals, and activities, freeing up time for the travellers to enjoy the trip.
Access to resources: Professional group travel organisers have access to a network of suppliers and resources, allowing them to secure better deals and offer a more comprehensive itinerary.
Safety: Professional group travel organisers ensure the safety of all travellers and have contingency plans in place to handle unexpected situations.
Stress-free: Travelling with a professional group travel organiser takes the stress out of planning and coordinating a trip, allowing travellers to relax and enjoy the experience.
Cost savings: Professional group travel organisers often have bulk purchasing power, which allows them to secure better rates for transportation, accommodation, and activities, leading to cost savings for the travellers.
