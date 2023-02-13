ArtsPRunlimited in co-operation with Film Freeway announces winner of 43 Awards or Certificates for our work
ArtsPRunlimited in co-operation with Film Freeway announces winner of 43 Awards or Certificates for our work
Mr. Quinn's use of language and imagery paints a picture of an era that hardly exists anymore. Quinn is a man who sees the world in a highly unique fashion".”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Freeway announced 11 awards for Best Book, Outstanding Achievement or Unpublished screenplays for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) and AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA also on (Lulu Books.com) by Daniel P Quinn. ArtsPRunlimited in co-operation with Film Freeway announces we won 32 Awards or Certificates for our work since 12/20.
Now we need seed money via donations to Fractured Atlas for our work.
Daniel P Quinn, Author and Producer, received The Irish Institute; Short Play Awards He was a guest of Claudio Abbado at LaScala. Alumnus of Ramapo College of NJ; and The American University, in Washington, DC.
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) has won numerous Awards as a script on Film Freeway in the last few months. Both reclamation of Family and heritage from Italy to Newark, and artists from Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France and beyond.
Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future. Welcome to my Newark, Nevarca and the new old sod in New Jersey.
More books: "Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond" (AuthorHouse.com) and "organized labor": Organized Labor, Poems with Grit and Passion, (AuthorHouse.com) "As a member of three labor unions, and I really enjoyed Daniel P Quinn's collection of poems, Organized Labor. Mr. Quinn's use of language and imagery paints a picture of an era that hardly exists anymore. His poems also touch on topics that we all face today in an ever-changing global society. If you like poems that are alive with truth and deep emotional observation, you will enjoy the poems of this man who sees the world in a highly unique fashion". Review by Davidson Garrett.
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) and AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) are now on sale on the web at Lulu.com and by order at independent book stores.
Most recently, Daniel P Quinn offered a talk on 50 years of Cinema in Montclair from THE CARDINAL at the Wellmont Theatre to Stanley Kubrick's 2001 and, Olympia Dukakis' Whole Theatre for Montclair Film and Academy Award winner..
Daniel P Quinn is also available for talks and books signings in 2023.
Contact ArtsPRunlimited (973) 482-0747 for more details.
We have worked with Fractured Atlas to raise funds in operating support for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc, since 2014. Here is our homepage;
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Stanley Film Awards, London, UK
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
February 10, 2023
Award Winner
Swedish International Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
January 9, 2023
Award Winner
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 30, 2022
Award Winner
Roma Short Film Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 5, 2022
Award Winner
Red Moon Film Festival (7th Season)
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
November 30, 2022
Award Winner
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
(3 Awards) via Rome, Italy:
Death of Hercules
May 9, 2022, Award Winner
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022, Award Winner
American Phantasmagoria
February, 9, 2023 Best Book
