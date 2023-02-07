The Power of Collaboration -- N50 Project Surpasses 100 Partners: Accelerating Adoption for the Next 50%
We are tied together in a common humanity. N50 Partners not only understand that, but it drives their work.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, U.S., February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For communities who aspire, but struggle, to fully participate in the digital world, the N50 Project has assembled a diverse and powerful legion of partners to help. Now with 100 organizations and still growing rapidly, the N50 Project is delivering effective, replicable, and scalable solutions. Partners include powerhouse global commercial partners, world-class academic institutions, leading NGOs, and unique service providers.
— Kevin Schwartz, Executive Director of N50
From Ukraine to Africa and across Indian Country in the United States, community projects are underway with dozens more in the pipeline that focus on key community outcomes, such as health, education, and sovereignty. This collaborative effort grows unprecedented flexibility and innovative solutions by bringing together the best and brightest members who believe in the power of partnership to drive community empowerment.
Executive Director of N50, Kevin Schwartz explained, “We are tied together in a common humanity. N50 Partners not only understand that, but it drives their work. The passion for solving real challenges that leverage our different strengths which emerge from this coalition is powerful and visible. We know that no one organization alone can have the scalable impact that drives N50, and it is an honor to stand arm in arm with these N50 Partners.” Partners come together regularly to learn, brainstorm solutions, and commit resources to realize solutions with communities that have lasting impact.
The N50 Project has already made significant strides in bridging the digital divide, providing training and resources to communities in need, and advocating for policies that promote digital inclusivity. N50 100 plus partners are committed to working together to create a more inclusive and connected world, where everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital economy and enjoy the benefits of technology. The alliance is dedicated to improving access to digital tools and resources, promoting digital literacy and skills development, and advocating for policies that support digital inclusivity.
About N50 Project: N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers-led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not have full digital participation. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live “Digital Participation” projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social, and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. For more information, please visit www.n50project.org or on Twitter @n50project.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3.9 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit www.geekswf.org or on Twitter @GeeksWF.
Media Officer
N50
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
N50 Project - Digital Inclusion for the Next 50%