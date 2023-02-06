Lit ‘n Fit Community Health and Resource Fair Brings a Spark to the West Palm Beach Underserved Community

Lit ‘n Fit Community Health and Resource Fair in West Palm Beach, FL Time 2 Win Community Organization Enlightened Visionaries Blue Heron Church of God

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Heron Church of God, Time 2 Win Community Organization and Enlightened Visionaries are proud to present the much anticipated, Lit ‘n Fit Community Health and Resource Fair. This exciting event will take place at Blue Heron Church of God on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11a.m. to 3p.m., 2600 Avenue H West, Riviera, Florida, 33404, and admission is free. This joint endeavor offers fellowship with a purpose while creating a sense of cohesiveness and unity. It is designed to uplift the underserved and underrepresented youth and their parents in the local community and surrounding areas.

The venue will offer instructions regarding healthy food options, fitness, and resources that they can get and use to benefit themselves and their families, including childcare and more. There will be fun and games for everyone with a backdrop of family friendly, all Christian upbeat music, rendered by the DJ. The kids can enjoy the Bounce House, have their faces painted, and visit the game truck where they can channel their inner gamer with the energized games! The adults can get tips from fitness trainers on how to tone up and get healthier in 2023.

According to organizer Pastor Hepburn, “Our focus is on building the community through providing community resources, education on Health, Wellness & Fitness as well as connecting with the Youth and educating them on the same principles.”

This event is made possible with the support of dedicated partners including: ELC, Bridges of Riviera Beach, Bridges of Palm Beach, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, PBC Community Services, Supervisor of Elections, Urban League, FAU Clinic for Dementia & Alzheimer’s, FAU Clinic for Diabetes, FAU CARD, Riviera Beach Library, Community Voice, and Palm Beach County Head Start.

For your tastebuds’ delight, visit onsite vendors: SmoothieMePlease, GuessWhosVegan and Church Culinary Team. Fitness Gyms: The Foundation V & Dynamic Fitness Pros will also be represented.

For more information, please contact Darrell D. Hepburn at Phone: 800-483-2775 or Email: Info@EnlightenedVisionaries.com or Growthjourneyz@gmail.com or visit Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/523626861037