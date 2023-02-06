SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Micro Market Platform, Grin Gaming

SCCG Partners with Grin Gaming

SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Grin Gaming, providing business development, capital sourcing and strategic advisory services.

We aim to bring our extensive network and expertise to the table, allowing Grin Gaming to maximize its potential and reach new heights in the market.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Grin Gaming, providing business development, capital sourcing and strategic advisory services for the micro market pricing platform.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership "“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Grin Gaming, a cutting-edge micro betting platform revolutionizing the gaming industry. With this partnership, we aim to bring our extensive network and expertise to the table, allowing Grin Gaming to maximize its potential and reach new heights in the market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to finding innovative solutions for our ecosystem and staying at the forefront of the industry. We are confident that together, we will drive growth and success for both our companies.”

Nick Bucheleres, CEO of Grin Gaming said, "Grin Gaming is thrilled to partner with SCCG on distributing our high-frequency micro market pricing platform. SCCG brings decades of experience in the sports gambling industry to the table and offers unprecedented access to global sports books - the perfect partner to help proliferate a cutting-edge product.”

Grin Gaming is the most sophisticated high-frequency micro market pricing platform in the sports gambling industry. Leveraging their expertise in high-frequency futures trading and online machine learning, Grin Gaming's sportsbook product engages bettors in an unprecedented way through narrative-style wager generation and industry-leading low latency.

ABOUT GRIN GAMING

Grin Gaming’s high-frequency micro market pricing platform lets sports fans win cash by predicting every play of NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NHL. After years of perfecting their technology in the consumer space, they are have just launched their GrinData licensing product for sportsbooks and casinos.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

