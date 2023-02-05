Two-Alarm Fire Claims One Life in Orleans 

ORLEANS — A fire in Orleans has claimed one person’s life, said Orleans Fire Chief George E. Deering IV, Orleans Police Chief Scott MacDonald, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a residence at 177 Route 6A at about 8:40 last night. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building.

Firefighters learned at the scene that one person was unaccounted for. Chief Deering ordered a second alarm, drawing mutual aid from surrounding communities, and firefighters immediately made entry to conduct a search. They located one seriously injured person, who was transported to an area hospital. That person later succumbed to their injuries.

Four other occupants were transported from the scene for medical care. One Orleans police officer was evaluated and released.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and knocked down in about 20 minutes. While the fire is not suspicious, the exact cause remains under joint investigation by the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

