Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 15:18:23 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 15:18:23 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,653 in the last 365 days.

Two-Alarm Fire Claims One Life in Orleans 

ORLEANSA fire in Orleans has claimed one person’s life, said Orleans Fire Chief George E. Deering IV, Orleans Police Chief Scott MacDonald, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. 

The Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a residence at 177 Route 6A at about 8:40 last night. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building. 

Firefighters learned at the scene that one person was unaccounted for. Chief Deering ordered a second alarm, drawing mutual aid from surrounding communities, and firefighters immediately made entry to conduct a search. They located one seriously injured person, who was transported to an area hospital. That person later succumbed to their injuries. 

Four other occupants were transported from the scene for medical care. One Orleans police officer was evaluated and released. 

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and knocked down in about 20 minutes. While the fire is not suspicious, the exact cause remains under joint investigation by the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. 

###

You just read:

Two-Alarm Fire Claims One Life in Orleans 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.