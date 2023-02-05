One Person Dies After Early Morning Fire in Medford 

MEDFORD — One person succumbed to injuries after a fire in Medford early this morning, said Medford Fire Chief John Freedman, Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

At about 4:20 this morning, the Medford Emergency Communications Center received a call from a party located in Medford Square for the report of a fire in the area of Medford Square. The Medford Fire Department and Medford Police Department located a working fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St. A second alarm was struck a short time after arrival and mutual aid from surrounding communities responded to assist.

A party arrived on scene and notified officials that a person was believed to be inside the building. Firefighters made entry, located this person, and began lifesaving measures. The person was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to fatal injuries. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the man’s death and make a positive identification.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The incident is being investigated by the Medford Fire Department, Medford Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Middlesex DA and State Fire Marshal.

