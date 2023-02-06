Nicolas of Palm Beach Designer Wilner Pierre Introduces Pierre Leather

Wilner Pierre, The Greatest Voice from the Bahamas Molina Pierre, Mrs. Haiti 2020, International Pageant Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach Legends Radio

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilner Pierre, the Creative Designer of the Pierre Line of Nicolas of Palm Beach and worldwide singing sensation often referred to as one of the greatest voices of the Bahamas introduces Pierre Leather line of polyurethane leather.

The skyrocketing recording artist Wilner Pierre and his wife, Molina, a former Mrs. Haiti (International Pageant) and their three children Payton, Aiden and Aaron, are Bahamian Refugees, whose village was destroyed during Hurricane Dorian. They barely escaped with their lives by hiding in kitchen cupboards. Rescued, they arrived in America with nothing to their names. For a couple of years, Wilner who had sung his whole life on an isolated island in Abaco, was isolated from the world. To get by, he took odd jobs as an Uber Driver, a Doordash Driver and then started fixing patio screens in Palm Beach County. Just months ago, while repairing a screen, a world-famous inventor heard him singing on the job and was stunned by his incredible voice and range. Within weeks, Wilner was flown to Vegas where he was recorded with his version of Redemption Song, co-produced by Boots Greene, the drummer for Usher, the backup singers for the great John Legend, who Wilner had only listened to on the radio on his island, the percussionist for Adele, and other great musicians who heard of his incredible journey and talent and wanted to give him a shot.

The result was stunning. Everyone who listens to Wilner cannot believe his incredible voice. Signed to WorldIPI.com and its Sunrise Records Division, he is quickly making a name for himself in Palm Beach County. Everywhere listeners are stunned at the international star’s Reggae Fusion Classic sound. WorldIPI.com and Legends Radio signed an agreement to promote Wilner as a new Legend. He He will be appearing at numerous events with Legends Radio, including a concert with the Pops Orchestra of the Palm Beaches in a tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Wilner and his wife have also been signed as the Creative Directors of Nicolas of Palm Beach, an upscale line of leather goods, fragrance, jewelry and clothing. While the Python Handbags in the line sell for thousands of dollars and the jewelry sells from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, Wilner wanted a line that could be sold to people who wanted luxury but weren’t rich.

Wilner, with Lisa Pamintuan, president of WorldIPI.com’s subsidiary, Nicolas of Palm Beach, have redesigned a Pierre handbag line that keeps the same look of its luxury handbags, uses the same hardware, and is affordable by everyone.

While some leather bags in the company are a little value at $500.00, the new Pierre leather line at $150.00, is very hard to distinguish from the higher priced purses. “Testing with consumers showed that most customers cannot tell the difference between the two lines even upon close examination. Every bag has the original stamped hardware throughout and we will probably have contests to see if people can separate my line from the regular Nicolas of Palm Beach line” says Wilner Pierre. “I really want hard working people to enjoy luxury without having to be rich” added Wilner, who now lives with his family in the house he was called on to repair a patio screen several months ago.

Pamintuan said “The introduction of the line was not only hard work and showed the creative input of Wilner, who is also working on a clothing line, but it created an expected problem for the luxury brand. We counted on the instant acceptance of new customers wanting the Pierre Leather, I guess we didn’t expect it would be so good that existing customers asked why they bought genuine leather.” The company’s response is “Nicolas of Palm Beach has the quality and sophistication so behind the introductory pricing that we believe in three to five years the leather goods will be worth five to ten thousand dollars on resale, ten times its introductory cost. Anyone who bought the same bag prior to the introduction of the Pierre line will be able to sell the bag back to the company, with their receipt from the company at a 20% profit…that is how much in demand our company's products are in introduction.” Said Pamintuan.

“We stand behind the quality of Pierre Leather. They are made from advanced vegan leather, have very high quality and the same hardware as are our regular line - they are not knockoffs, and we believe that they too, like the genuine leather lines will increase in value. Of course, only time will tell, but we wouldn’t be building this new iconic brand if we didn’t believe it delivered a unique combination of luxury and value” added Pamintuan.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of WorldIPI.com and Nicolas of Palm Beach, has her own backstory. The youngest winner of the Irish Open in tennis at 14, she then competed at Wimbledon and the US Open as a minor before being injured. She then went to law school and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence. She didn’t really want to practice law and met the same world-famous inventor that Wilner did, on a plane, and he brought her into one of his retail companies, a spin-off of one of his patents. She then became one of the youngest nationally accredited College presidents in the United States, before becoming the president of WorldIPI.com, a powerhouse of technology from advanced biotech, computer technologies, telecommunications, entertainment, and consumer products.

