Wisconsin’s African Heritage, Inc Celebrates Black Experiences, Excellence, and History at Annual Black History Events

Advancing the well-being of Blacks/African-Americans.” — African Heritage Inc.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Black History, the prestigious African Heritage, Inc (AHI) hosts its Annual February Black History Program. In a time where some seek to erase the rich legacy of Black people from the history books, African Heritage Inc. is standing firm in its mission to keep the flame burning through educational workshops and events. The Wisconsin-based organization is dedicated to advancing the well-being of African Americans.

The brainchild of visionary Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute (AHESLI) kicks off on Wednesday, February 8th. Over 500 African American high school students from more than six school districts and college students from surrounding institutions of higher education will gather at the African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute (AHESLI). The invitation-only professional conference will be held at the KI Convention Center in the Hyatt Regency, 333 Main Street, Green Bay, WI.

AHI presents AHESLI in collaboration with these generous co-sponsors: Kimberly School District, St. Norbert College, Green Bay School District, and Appleton Area School District.

Students will attend workshops by national speakers such as Dr. Dominique Carter from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Dr. Carter, a vocal advocate of advancing STEM careers in Black America, is using her knowledge of the sustainability enterprise to maximize innovation in the agricultural, environmental, and bioeconomy industries.

The organization is built on the four pillars of community, leadership, family, and culture, and continues its 365-day celebration of Black history with its 24th Annual Community “Feb.” Black History Program. The doors open at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11th, and the FREE event runs until 2:00 pm at the Fox Valley Technical College, located at 825 N. Bluemound Drive, Appleton, Wisconsin. The event is co-sponsored with the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

Attendees will sit down to a sumptuous soul food luncheon while viewing the documentary, The Exchange in White America: Kaukauna & 50 Years Later. A discussion of the screening will be led by award-winning filmmaker and journalist Joanne Williams and emceed by Atlanta-based motivational speaker Keith L. Brown, Mr. “I’m Possible.” The afternoon will conclude with a traveling exhibit by the AHI and History Museum entitled “A Stone of Hope: Black Experiences in Fox Cities.

Through events like this, AHI continues to shine a light on the unique Black Experiences, Excellence, and History.

