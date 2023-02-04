Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

 

  • On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:22 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect threatened the victim and demanded money. The suspect then took the cash register and fled the scene. CCN: 23-017-704
  • On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect threatened the victims and demanded money. The suspect then took the money and fled the scene. CCN: 23-018-737
  • On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 7:26 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect threatened the victim and demanded money. The suspect then took the money and fled the scene. CCN: 23-018-730

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/8JnaSDtHCVk

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

