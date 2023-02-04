Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrants, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4000931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  2/4/2023 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION:  Arrest on Warrants, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Forrest Menard                                              

AGE:  33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time Forrest Menard was operating a motor vehicle on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury when a Trooper identified a vehicle equipment violation.  A subsequent motor vehicle stop revealed Menard had two active warrants for his arrest.  Menard's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was also criminally suspended.  Menard was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and then to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/3/2023 at 0800          

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL:  $100 and $200

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

