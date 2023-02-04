St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrants, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 23A4000931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/4/2023 at approximately 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Forrest Menard
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Forrest Menard was operating a motor vehicle on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury when a Trooper identified a vehicle equipment violation. A subsequent motor vehicle stop revealed Menard had two active warrants for his arrest. Menard's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was also criminally suspended. Menard was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and then to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/3/2023 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100 and $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
