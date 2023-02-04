Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,683 in the last 365 days.

Joanna Tress to Perform in One Woman Show on March 12 in Orlando, Florida

Joanna Tress

Joanna Tress

By Fran Briggs

Joanna delivers an enjoyable and memorable performance that decidedly and wondrously springs eternal. After 40 minutes, the audience innately knows there’s still a lot to appreciate.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Joanna Tress
ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A musical theater production performed by Joanna Tress will debut at the Timucua Arts Foundation in Orlando on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, Tress’ publicist announced today. Tickets for “Precious Gems” are $25 and can be purchased at https://timucua.stellartickets.com/events/works-in-progress-who-mothered-the-corpse-and-precious-gems.

Precious Gems features seven songs with vocals. Each was written and arranged by Tress and is accompanied by piano, bass and drums.
“Joanna delivers an enjoyable and memorable performance that decidedly and wondrously springs eternal,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Joanna Tress. After 40 minutes, the audience innately knows there’s still a lot to appreciate.”

Tress, who also wrote and produced the play, says she was inspired to produce Precious Gems because “too many live with the nagging feeling that something is missing from their lives.”

She refers to these individuals as creatives who put their passion for the performing arts on the shelf or a back burner. The Orlando, Florida resident says creatives are in need of support to help them pursue the dreams of their youth. She says doing so would generate more happiness and satisfaction in life today.

Tress’ character, “Ruby Wilson,” appears on a public stage for the first time when she is 50 and sings her way through a journey that begins in a small southern town in 1936. She experiences a drastic change in her circumstances and chooses to pursue an authentic way of life as a singer and songwriter.
Also scheduled to appear on the Timucua stage is a new, up-and-coming, playwright, Zero the Writer.


ABOUT JOANNA TRESS

Joanna Tress is a singer, songwriter, actress, and musician. She is also the co-founder of Mattanna.org, and Five Dimensional Performing Arts Experience, a collective of performing artists aged 35 and up who want to add more happiness and satisfaction to their life through singing, dancing, acting, playing an instrument, or expressing themselves creatively. Her experience as a composer, lead vocalist, flutist, and community theater actress combined with her husband Matthew's experience as a dancer, assistant DJ, and positive rapper creates a 35-year-long foundation that helps them connect with and bring out the best in their program participants. The Mattanna Five-Dimensional Performing Arts Experience workshops offer a safe, judgment-free space for people of all backgrounds and levels of experience to explore and refine their craft. Joanna hosts festive online events to help aspiring performers acquire the mindset and skills to be more active in the performing arts. For additional information please visit https://linktr.ee/joannatress.

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Joanna Tress to Perform in One Woman Show on March 12 in Orlando, Florida

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.