Joanna Tress to Perform in One Woman Show on March 12 in Orlando, Florida
By Fran Briggs
Joanna delivers an enjoyable and memorable performance that decidedly and wondrously springs eternal. After 40 minutes, the audience innately knows there’s still a lot to appreciate.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A musical theater production performed by Joanna Tress will debut at the Timucua Arts Foundation in Orlando on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, Tress’ publicist announced today. Tickets for “Precious Gems” are $25 and can be purchased at https://timucua.stellartickets.com/events/works-in-progress-who-mothered-the-corpse-and-precious-gems.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Joanna Tress
Precious Gems features seven songs with vocals. Each was written and arranged by Tress and is accompanied by piano, bass and drums.
“Joanna delivers an enjoyable and memorable performance that decidedly and wondrously springs eternal,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Joanna Tress. After 40 minutes, the audience innately knows there’s still a lot to appreciate.”
Tress, who also wrote and produced the play, says she was inspired to produce Precious Gems because “too many live with the nagging feeling that something is missing from their lives.”
She refers to these individuals as creatives who put their passion for the performing arts on the shelf or a back burner. The Orlando, Florida resident says creatives are in need of support to help them pursue the dreams of their youth. She says doing so would generate more happiness and satisfaction in life today.
Tress’ character, “Ruby Wilson,” appears on a public stage for the first time when she is 50 and sings her way through a journey that begins in a small southern town in 1936. She experiences a drastic change in her circumstances and chooses to pursue an authentic way of life as a singer and songwriter.
Also scheduled to appear on the Timucua stage is a new, up-and-coming, playwright, Zero the Writer.
ABOUT JOANNA TRESS
Joanna Tress is a singer, songwriter, actress, and musician. She is also the co-founder of Mattanna.org, and Five Dimensional Performing Arts Experience, a collective of performing artists aged 35 and up who want to add more happiness and satisfaction to their life through singing, dancing, acting, playing an instrument, or expressing themselves creatively. Her experience as a composer, lead vocalist, flutist, and community theater actress combined with her husband Matthew's experience as a dancer, assistant DJ, and positive rapper creates a 35-year-long foundation that helps them connect with and bring out the best in their program participants. The Mattanna Five-Dimensional Performing Arts Experience workshops offer a safe, judgment-free space for people of all backgrounds and levels of experience to explore and refine their craft. Joanna hosts festive online events to help aspiring performers acquire the mindset and skills to be more active in the performing arts. For additional information please visit https://linktr.ee/joannatress.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn