Recording Artist ALIWOOD Released His Motivational Single ‘Time To Be Great’

ALIWOOD is a recording artist who focuses on creating inspiring music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Time To Be Great," is ALIWOOD’s most recent release. The song, which also comes with an award-winning matching music video, directed, produced, and edited by himself, combines motivational lyrics with a one-of-a-kind sound that tips the hat off to the most empowering modern hip-hop sounds but with a classic blend that also tips the hat off to the greats of the genre. Still, ALIWOOD retains his unique personal sound, and he stands out as one of the most promising artists to watch in 2023! His visual for his latest single is truly an outstanding, cinematic work of art. “Time To Be Great” is a must-watch for all music lovers.

ALIWOOD is an entrepreneur and artist who stands out from the average hip-hop performer. Unlike many rap artists, ALIWOOD is all about inspiring people.

His lyrical flow is notable due to the motivational and open-ended nature of his lyrics, and it sets the bar higher in terms of giving the audience a truly genuine experience and a healthy dose of extra motivation to live their best lives and unlock their full potential.

Watch the official video of ‘ALIWOOD - Time To Be Great’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7KhCwqg0GQ

ALIWOOD is currently booking limited interviews & guest appearances. If interested, email: melissa@rhcproductions.com

For more details visit:

https://instagram.com/aliwoodrhc

https://facebook.com/aliwoodrhc

https://twitter.com/aliwoodrhc

https://aliwoodrhc.com

https://www.rhcproductions.com