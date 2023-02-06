e-Bid Freight Index 2022 4Q Released
Lean Energy Co., Ltd. announced the transition of air cargo fares reflecting October through December 2022.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, U.S.A, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean Energy Co., Ltd. announced the transition of air cargo fares reflecting October through December 2022. This index is calculated originally by Lean Energy using the bidding data conducted by their international logistics platform e-Bid Freight and other external sources.
Air freight rates from TC3 to TC1 fell sharply this period due to sluggish cargo demand. Freight for all major destination ports including JFK/ORD/LAX declined significantly. Spot market conditions have become more challenging, with the NRT-JFK spot rate under USD 3.65/kg during this period, which is the lowest price in the past two years.
Freight index from TC3 to TC2 was downturn trend in this period, as did the TC1 region. Air freight rates fell for AMS/FRA/LHR/DXB, although CDG remained firm. Spot rates market declined more sharply and the MNL-DXB lowest rate was USD 1.55/kg during this period, which is the lowest price in the past two years.
Freight indexes for TC3 flights from Japan turned around and fell sharply due to weak cargo demand. Demand for key devices such as smartphones, PCs, and servers declined, especially in China. Spot freight rates fell further, falling below USD 1.00/kg in some destinations such as KUL/SIN/PVG/HKG.
Air freight rates between TC3 and Japan dropped sharply during this period because of low cargo demand. Freight rates to the key destination airports, including NRT/KIX, has decreased considerably. Spot market conditions became more difficult, with the HKG-NRT spot rate under USD 1.20/kg during this period, which is the lowest price in two years.
About Lean Energy and e-Bid Freight
Lean Energy Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 and has two divisions: the Energy Division and the Logistics Division. Over its three years of pre-service in Japan, e-Bid Freight has grown to have more than 1,550 users in five countries, and 494,000 TEUs and 41,000 tons were tendered with e-Bid Freight in 2022.
