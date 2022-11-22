Lean Energy Launches Browser-Based Freight Sourcing and Management Service, e-Bid Freight
e-Bid Freight launches new Spot Project service to support shippers with browser-only freight sourcing and management.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, U.S.A, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean Energy has released a new service, Spot Project, in its cloud-based global freight procurement and tendering platform. With this releasement, shippers now can access two services: Regular Project, and Spot Project.
Regular Project is a service for major shippers who need to manage huge biddings of multiple shipments and trade lanes, that is supported by the company’s proprietary RFQ format in Excel. The newly released service is Spot Project, which enable shippers to manage a single shipment using only a browser. It covers five shipping modes of Air, LCL, FCL, LTL and FTL. It is suitable not only for major shippers, but also small- and medium-sized business shippers.
Up until now, shippers had been required to collect quotations from each carrier by email. Quotation formats and rate structures are different for carriers and hard to compare. It takes time to calculate the total amount of each carrier because there are many surcharges for both air freight and ocean freight and sometimes it varies by carrier. Under these conditions, shippers have a hard time getting quotes from many carriers, especially in urgent cases.
To cope with the issue and make the process simple, e-Bid Freight provides a new service called Spot Project. With Spot Project, shippers can complete a single shipment through a simple process. Shippers start a project and invite bidders in e-Bid Freight. Once bidders receive invitations for a project, they check shipment details and submit quotations and shipping schedule. Shippers compare each quotation and service level, then award the best carrier and arrange shipments with the selected carrier. All transactions in Spot Project are completed via web browser. It has auto complete and validation functions to support both shippers and bidders in inputting shipping conditions and freight rates accurately, preventing input and calculation errors.
To accommodate a variety of shipping modes and commodities, FCL covers 15 different container types including dry containers, open top containers, reefer containers and tanks. Pivot weight is available for Air to support arrangements of huge cargo such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment, machinery, and aircraft engines.
Ranking, benchmarking, and other analysis tools enable shippers to compare various rates and service levels accurately and easily. Once a shipper selects the best carrier, it can arrange a shipment with the message function. Related shipping documents can be uploaded into the system to eliminate complicated email correspondence.
“Freight rates are up and down in the current market conditions. Both air and sea freight rates have been on an upward trend for the past 2 years since COVID-19, however they tend to decrease in recent months due to a decline in cargo demands. For shippers, this is a good time to take advantage of e-Bid Freight Spot Project to reduce logistics costs,” said Lean Energy’s President, Yoshiaki Takayama.
About Lean Energy and e-Bid Freight
Lean Energy Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 and has two divisions: the Energy Division and the Logistics Division. Over its three years of pre-service in Japan, e-Bid Freight has grown to have more than 1,200 users in five countries, and 472,000 TEUs and 37,000 tons were tendered with e-Bid Freight in 2021.
