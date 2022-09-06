Lean Energy Launches Cloud-Based Global Freight Procurement and Tendering Platform e-Bid Freight
e-Bid Freight brings managed, integrated, and automated features to the global freight procurement and tendering world.SEATTLE, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean Energy has released e-Bid Freight, a cloud-based freight procurement and tendering platform for global logistics. It provides comprehensive service for air, ocean, and truck transportation modes. The advanced functions enable shippers to select carriers and forwarders optimally and efficiently through an automated and managed bidding process. Following three years of pre-service for major Japanese shippers, Lean Energy has now launched the full worldwide service.
So far, both shippers and bidders have been suffering from a long and complex tendering process with unmanaged, extremely large excel sheets. For example, if a shipper deals with 20 carriers for 500 trade lanes, the excel sheets for tendering contain more than 10,000 lanes and the shipper has to set up excel formulas to compare the huge number of lanes. Since there is no strict control over excel formats and cells, an unexpected format or cell modification can drive the whole comparison process to failure. To recover from such failure, shippers had to waste a lot of time searching for unexpected cells and fixing them among a huge number of cells.
To cope with the issue and make the process simple, e-Bid Freight provides a cloud-based tender process management service with automatic excel sheet validation, enabling not only tender process management, but also automatic excel validation on upload, and multi-dimensional evaluation among proposals. Unlike conventional off-line tendering, the excel validation guarantees instant bid evaluation and selection. The simplified and efficient tendering process enables shippers to invite more carriers to their freight tendering. Three years of pre-service for major Japanese shippers showed that an average of 14 carriers participated in a project, and it increased the average price range ratio per project to 36%. One shipper successfully reduced the $43,000 workload of a 500-lane project with 20 carriers.
e-Bid Freight has many features specifically designed for global freight tendering. The proprietary RFQ format supports up to 1,000 trade lanes in a single project, allowing major shippers to comprehensively manage multi-shipments. With a total of 39 subdivisions of Incoterms available in RFQ format, shippers can set Incoterms on a lane-by-lane basis. The automated validation system shows invalid cells when bidders update the RFQ format into the system. Quotes are evaluated by service frequency, transit time and total costs, which are automatically calculated in the system. Total unit price and benchmarking also help shippers to find the most cost competitive carriers.
“Freight procurement and tendering have recently become increasingly important. Prior to COVID-19, freight tenders were conducted on an annual basis. However, the bidding period tends to be shorter due to the ups and downs of freight rates in the current market conditions. Carriers also cannot fix rates in longer periods. Quarterly or monthly bidding are most common among EBF users,” said Lean Energy’s President, Yoshiaki ”Tak" Takayama.
About Lean Energy and e-Bid Freight
Lean Energy Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 and has two divisions: the energy division and the logistics division. Over its three years of pre-service in Japan, e-Bid Freight has grown to have more than 1,200 users in 5 countries, and 472,000 TEUs and 37,000 tons were tendered with e-Bid Freight in 2021.
