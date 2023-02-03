NEBRASKA, February 3 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Appoints University Regent for District 3

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he is appointing Jim Scheer to serve as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

"Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."

Scheer represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2013 to 2021. He was elected Speaker of the Legislature in 2017. Previously, he served on the Norfolk school board and as the mayor of Norfolk. Between 2004 and 2008, he was on the Nebraska State Board of Education and served as the board president in 2011 and 2012. He is a small business owner, who runs an insurance agency and an auto-parts store. Scheer earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.