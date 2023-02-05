New York PR Firm Offers Five Tips On How Companies Can Raise Their Public Profiles In 2023

"Increase the visibility of your business can make it more recognizable to potential customers. By highlighting your company's strengths, values, and achievements, you can improve your reputation and position your business as a leader in your industry. A positive reputation can attract new customers, partners, and investors and help you build a strong brand image." Said Mark Goldman, Media Relation Specialist and Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR.
The firm also says that there are five ways for individuals and companies to begin building a bigger name for themselves.
"Step one is believing that you can provide value to the masses by presenting your expertise in media interviews. The second step is setting up a website right away if you haven't done so already. We've had positive experiences with www.godaddy.com - it's very easy to set up a site and it's also pretty inexpensive " Said Mark Goldman, Media Relation Specialist and Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR.
The firm says that because a website is where people are going to be directed to after you do press interviews, it is crucial to have one before ever considering engaging with a PR agency.
"Step three is that you want to start blogging. Write entries about helpful advice (5-10 tips) in your field of expertise or an analysis on an important news story. Aside from helping to articulate your ideas better, blogging will help you build a stronger portfolio of work." said Goldman. "Step four is to begin media training. Developing and refining communications skills is crucial for connecting with millions of viewers and listeners. You should also learn the psychology of body language."
"Step five is to start a podcast. The hosting platform we prefer the most is Libsyn (www.libsyn.com). You can register a podcast for as little as $5 per month. Hosting your own show is not only a lot of fun but you're going to learn so much about connecting with / developing close relationships with listeners." said McCormick.
About Goldman McCormick PR
Founded in 2010 by active & former members of the Media, Goldman McCormick Public Relations (named by Forbes Magazine as “One Of America’s Best PR Firms For 2021”) specializes in getting clients seen on TV, heard on the Radio, and read about in Newspapers. GMPR also produces and promotes custom-build podcasts. The New York Observer has also cited Goldman McCormick PR as one of the top five public relations agencies specializing in legal PR.
Contact
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
email us here