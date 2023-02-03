ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78 SWANTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 78/Rene Fournier’s will be down to one lane until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.