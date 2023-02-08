Sterling Silver Jewelry Under $10 Arrives at Home Shopping Channel Despite Rising Cost of Silver
Shop LC prepares 24 hour event showcasing sterling silver jewelry with genuine gemstones
We want to bring you a show of outstanding sterling silver jewelry under $10. Not many retailers that can pull this off, let alone a full 24 hours!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is announcing its specail sterling silver sale starting February 10, 2023 Central Time. The event will feature an extensive collection of sterling silver jewelry, with most pieces priced under $10.
— Chuck Clemency
“The last time we offered sterling silver jewelry for under $10 was nearly a year ago,” says Shop LC Host Chuck Clemency. “This economy has us all pressed for cash and Shop LC delivers savings. We want to bring you a show of outstanding sterling silver jewelry under $10. Not many retailers that can pull this off, let alone an entire event!”
Sterling silver has been a popular material for jewelry for centuries. First gaining popularity during the 12th century, the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century brought increased access to silver goods, making it an affordable option for the middle class. Today, sterling silver is 92.5% pure silver, with the other 7.5% made up of other metals to strengthen the jewelry.
In addition to its affordability and beauty, sterling silver holds deep cultural meaning and significance. It has been associated with wealth, as reflected in the silver standard, and has religious and healing connotations, including mentions in the Holy Bible and use in medicine. It also has a reputation for energy amplification and magic.
To identify sterling silver, look for the maker's hallmark, such as Shop LC's most common mark "D'joy." Also look for the purity mark, with “925,” “sterling,” and “sterling silver” being the most common. These are indications of quality product.
To care for sterling silver jewelry, avoid harsh chemicals, high heat, and abrasive cleaning methods. Use only dish washing liquid and water or special silver cleaners. Store jewelry in a jewelry box when not worn and polish as needed. Over time, silver may develop a patina, adding to its unique character.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
