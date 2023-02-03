Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,878 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Workshop In Corpus Christi

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Corpus Christi will co-host a Music Friendly Texas workshop on Thursday, February 16 in Corpus Christi. Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the free event.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping Texas communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Corpus Christi to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed and prosper."

TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas designation and answer questions.

Participation in the Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides certified Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Corpus Christi's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Corpus Christi will join nearly 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation.

Music Friendly Texas Workshop – Corpus Christi
Thursday, February 16
5 – 5:45 pm
House of Rock
511 Starr St Downtown, Corpus Christi Tx 78401

Media Contact: Erica Bhakta, Corpus Christi Film and Music Commission, 361-881-1812, erica@visitcorpuschristi.com

For more information, and to register, please visit: facebook.com/events/540457134523775

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities 

The Texas Music Office(TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. For more than 30 years, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of Music Friendly Texas Certified Community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Workshop In Corpus Christi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.