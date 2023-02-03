Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Workshop In Corpus Christi

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Corpus Christi will co-host a Music Friendly Texas workshop on Thursday, February 16 in Corpus Christi. Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the free event.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping Texas communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Corpus Christi to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed and prosper."

TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas designation and answer questions.

Participation in the Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides certified Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Corpus Christi's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Corpus Christi will join nearly 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation.

Music Friendly Texas Workshop – Corpus Christi

Thursday, February 16

5 – 5:45 pm

House of Rock

511 Starr St Downtown, Corpus Christi Tx 78401

Media Contact: Erica Bhakta, Corpus Christi Film and Music Commission, 361-881-1812, erica@visitcorpuschristi.com

For more information, and to register, please visit: facebook.com/events/540457134523775

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office(TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. For more than 30 years, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of Music Friendly Texas Certified Community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.