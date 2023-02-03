Submit Release
FDLE arrests Hillsborough County man for child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release
February 3, 2023
 
SEFFNER, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested Roderic Lamont Cole, 45, of Seffner, on 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material.  Due to the number of images and videos found, each count of possession is reclassified to a second-degree felony per 775.0847.
 
The case began July 7, 2022, when FDLE agents received a cybertip from Tampa Police Department about a computer user advertising at least one file containing previously identified child sexual abuse material. Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Cole’s residence as the source.
 
Agents obtained a search warrant for Cole’s residence and during the search, Cole’s computer was located and turned on. On the computer screen was a paused video and multiple minimized images of child sexual abuse material.
 
Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis.
 
Cole was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and is being held on a $92,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit.
 
