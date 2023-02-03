Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Economy Exceeds Projections by Adding 517,000 Jobs in January
NPI acts as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in the first month of 2023, far exceeding the Dow Jones estimate of 187,000.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“This is unheard of job growth especially in light of recent news reports of layoffs and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes to deaccelerate the economy,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The unemployment rate is now at a historic 3.4 percent.”
NBC News also reported that average hourly wages declined to 4.4 percent in January, which should help keep inflation down.
Gould said some economists think the Fed may achieve its goal of a “soft landing” or a “mild” recession compared to historical examples of economic downturns.
“It will be difficult for the Fed to achieve, but so far that economy has shown great resilience,” he added.
To help companies break into the U.S. market, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which streamlines the product launch process in the U.S.
“NPI acts as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients,” Gould said. “We import, distribute, and promote our clients’ products. The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ is a one-stop, turnkey operation.”
NPI’s veteran team provides sales, operational, federal regulatory, and marketing services.
“We work with retail buyers on behalf of our clients,” he added. “Our sister company, InHealth Media, oversees marketing campaigns that include national TV tagging campaigns, social media, and strategic public relations campaigns.”
Gould said NPI keeps track of economic trends in order to provide its clients with the best product launch scenarios.
“We keep on top of the economic news so that we make the best decisions for manufacturers who want to expand their presence in the U.S.,” he added.
