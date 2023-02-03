Friday, February 3

Lack of housing is hurting WA’s workforce

Across Washington state, across the income spectrum, across all life stages, and across renters and buyers — people are not getting the housing they need. To meet this challenge, we must begin in the middle. There is no silver bullet when it comes to affordability; changing housing policy isn’t doing one thing and then dropping the mission accomplished banner. Increasing middle housing means upzoning on a much broader scale — legalizing fourplexes statewide, incentivizing sixplexes within reach of transit. It also means reducing barriers to building the supply of homes we need and expanding the options people have for homes. We’ve seen progress being made in some places, but it is not meeting the scope and scale of the problem. Therefore, the best way to accomplish what we all say we want — more housing — is to set a framework statewide. That will ensure cities will have a base for the housing they need and flexibility to deliver that in a way that works for their community. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)

Washington Tackles ‘Hidden Foster Care’

Washington state legislators are weighing a bill that would guarantee legal counsel for hundreds of parents ensnared in “hidden foster care” — informal placements arranged outside of court oversight. In a practice deployed to varying degrees nationwide, social workers with the state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families offer parents the option of voluntarily handing over their children to friends or family. In exchange, parents can provide input on where they would like to have the children stay without the dictates of a formal foster care placement. Legislation introduced by Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D) would provide public defenders for those parents, who currently face separation from their children through contracts with the child welfare agency known as “voluntary placement agreements.” Such arrangements have been criticized by social work scholars and child welfare advocates, who say they can be coercive and strip parents of their due process rights. Continue reading at The Imprint. (WA House Democrats)

‘Right To Repair’ Bills Garner Support In WA Legislature

Committees in both chambers of the legislature this week heard testimony in the latest effort to establish right-to-repair laws in Washington. Approving the legislation would grant Washingtonians the right to repair their devices and expand what independent repair shops can handle. Washington’s legislation is aimed at consumer devices. State Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac), the sponsor of the House bill, said nationwide laptop shortages early on in the pandemic underlined the need for the legislation, which could have allowed schools faster and cheaper options to address a gap in supply. Continue reading at Patch. (Getty Images)

Associated Press

Group’s lawsuit seeks to void Washington transportation law (Liias)

Axios

Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05% (Lovick)

Bellingham Herald

Applications for the WA Working Families Tax Credit are live. This is who is eligible

Opinion: Capital gains decision should invest $500 million in child care, early learning

Columbian

Low-income residents of Fox Pointe Apartments in Vancouver left without housing options after fire

Everett Herald

Snohomish County legislators talk race, policy in Seattle (Berg, Lovick)

Everett council OKs eminent domain for bridge project

The Facts Newspaper

Important Update for Social Equity License Applicants: Maps

The Imprint

Washington Tackles ‘Hidden Foster Care’ (Ortiz-Self)

News Tribune

Editorial: Pierce County’s Narcan vending machines have finally arrived — not a moment too soon

Olympian

WA clergy members could become mandatory reporters of abuse under a bill in the Legislature (Frame, Walen)

Thurston youth ‘die’ at council meeting to protest lack of action on climate change

Tenino sex offender home on pause, state officials say. Here’s what else they shared

Puget Sound Business Journal

Boeing poised to grab No. 2 spot on list of WA’s largest employers

Amazon records biggest ever annual loss as a public company

Not just noncompetes. Aggressive FTC cracking down with other rules.

Seattle Times

WA considers lower DUI limit while lab backlogs delay drivers’ court cases (Lovick, Salomon)

WA COVID-19 services to continue after federal emergencies end

Opinion: Lack of housing is hurting WA’s workforce

Spokesman Review

A ‘Truly’ fair tax structure? Washington eyes lowering fees for booming canned cocktail industry

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Mom fighting to make fentanyl test strips more accessible in Washington

Nurses lobby legislators for better working conditions, hospital association opposes legislation

Washington lawmakers propose ban on ‘at-home’ rape kits

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Turning right at a red light may change with new WA house bill (Lovick)

KNKX Public Radio

SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March

KUOW Public Radio

Pebble Mine vetoed after long fight by Sen. Cantwell and fishermen

KXLY (ABC)

WA legislators want to lower the age children are required to start school (Wellman)

NW Public Radio

Process to tackle Washington’s future aviation needs faces skepticism from inside and out

Fast Company

How the tech industry is skirting ‘right to repair’ legislation

MLT News

Local lawmakers share their 2023 state legislative priorities (Salomon, Davis, Ryu, Stanford, Duerr, Kloba)

Northwest Sportsman Magazine

Lower Columbia Nontribal Gillnet Ban Bill Heard In Oly (Van De Wege, Nobles, Liias, Salomon, Stanford)

Patch

‘Right To Repair’ Bills Garner Support In WA Legislature (Gregerson)