Perch Point Amongst State Harbor Grant Recipients

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) have recently announced the distribution of grants worth $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects, including the construction of Milwaukee’s Perch Point, located on the city’s outer harbor.

Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program was established in 1979 to aid harbor communities in maintaining and improving waterborne commerce. Applications for grants are reviewed by the Harbor Advisory Council, which includes representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant, Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and alumni from the Great Lakes Maritime Research Institute.

[Adapted from: Perch Point Amongst State Harbor Grant Recipients February 2, 2023 Shepherd Express]

