FDLE arrests Gilchrist County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release

February 3, 2023



GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jason Eric Fowler, 39, of Bell, on 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Due to the number of images and videos found, each count is upgraded to a second-degree felony per 827.071(5).



The case began January 21 when FDLE agents received a cybertip about a computer user conducting online searches for child sexual abuse material. Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Fowler’s residence as the source of the searches.



Agents obtained a search warrant for Fowler’s residence and executed it yesterday with the assistance of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. Forensic examination of an electronic device belonging to Fowler uncovered evidence of images and videos featuring children being sexually abused, including infants and toddlers.



Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis.



Fowler was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail yesterday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 8th Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

