FDLE, CCSO arrest St. Petersburg man, Beverly Hills woman for human trafficking of a child

February 3, 2023



BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg, and Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, Florida. Butler and Holmes are each charged on one count of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity involving a child younger than 18 years old. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) initiated the case and they continue to assist in the investigation.



Butler is also charged on three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The St. Petersburg Police Department assisted in Butler’s arrest.



Holmes is also charged on one count each of child neglect, deriving support from proceeds and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The CCSO assisted in Holmes’ arrest.



Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is a horrific case, and it’s the second human trafficking incident involving a minor that we have announced so far in February—just days after the end of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This week’s announcement out of Pasco County and today’s action by FDLE both involve multiple adults arrested for the human trafficking of a teenager. This should serve as a reminder that human trafficking is a year-round problem—one we will continue to aggressively confront head-on. I am thankful that law enforcement rescued the young victims in both of these cases. My Statewide Prosecutors will make sure the monsters who trafficked these teenagers pay for their crimes.”



Florida Department of Law Enforcement Mark Glass said, “The safety of Florida’s children is paramount, and criminals that traffic and prey on juveniles for sex and money cannot be tolerated in our communities. I appreciate the hard work of our agents and our law enforcement partners for putting these dangerous criminals behind bars so the victim can seek justice.”



Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said, “Human trafficking suspects are society’s most heinous of criminals. Anyone who devalues life to this degree, especially that of an innocent child, will be held accountable for their appalling actions. Taking away a child’s innocence for profit and sexual gratification is repulsive and inhumane. These vile suspects should never be allowed to walk free again in our communities.”



FDLE’s investigation began on November 10, 2022, when CCSO requested FDLE to assume lead in their human trafficking investigation because the crimes occurred in multiple counties. The 16-year-old victim reported that between October 17, 2022, and October 20, 2022, she was left alone with Butler in two hotels and at Holmes’ residence whereupon Butler engaged in sexual activity with her. The victim also reported that Butler was armed with a handgun.



The investigation revealed Butler coordinated with Holmes to travel from Pinellas County to a Citrus County hotel to engage in sexual activity with the victim. Holmes and Butler also transported the child to a Levy County hotel, and to Holmes’ residence, whereupon Butler engaged in sexual activity with the juvenile in each location.



Butler will be booked into the Pinellas County Jail today. Holmes was booked into the Citrus County Jail yesterday. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



