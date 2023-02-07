Hounds Town USA Celebrates a Strong Finish to 2022 Securing the Spot as a Top Franchise for 2023

The dog daycare and boarding franchise saw impressive growth in 2022, setting itself up for an even better 2023

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hounds Town USA , the 35-plus-unit dog daycare and boarding concept and “home to the happiest dogs on Earth,” had an incredible year in 2022 as people continued to entrust the brand with their four-legged friends.In 2022, Hounds Town USA opened 18 towns for a total of 39 open, driving an 86% increase in stores open over 2021. The brand also has an additional 50+ in development with a 17% year over year growth in Average Unit Volume. And in 2023, Hounds Town has its sights set even higher as it aims to open 25 locations for a total of close to 65 stores open. The pet care franchise also anticipates signing approximately 25 franchise agreements in 2023.“2022 was an amazing year for Hounds Town and I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished,” said Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “We finished the year stronger than anticipated and exceeded our growth goals as we continued to accomplish our mission to help make pet ownership possible for hard-working people. I expect 2023 to be another record year.”Hounds Town’s efforts are not going unnoticed. During 2022, the brand was named a top franchise for 2023 by the Franchise Business Review . Hounds Town ranked #24 out of 50 in the "Small" (under 80 units) category, in addition to placing as a top franchise in the Pet Services category. Hounds Town was among over 3500 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research, which provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. The full list is available at Franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.In addition, Hounds Town was identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2022 Top Franchise for Women . It was among 267 franchise brands, representing over 8,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women“Hounds Town was founded on the concept of inclusion, whether that be for our four-legged guests, our employees, our customers or franchisees,” CEO Jackie Bondanza said. “We are lucky enough to have smart and hard-charging women entrepreneurs at the forefront of our system who have helped pave the way for success not only in their own businesses, but for the entire system.”To support the growth it has seen over the past several years, Hounds Town made several notable hires in 2022. David Martinelli was hired as the new vice president of marketing. With more than 17 years of marketing experience for brands like McDonald’s, Qdoba and Smashburger, Martinelli’s proven track record and innovative growth mindset will provide a boost for the growing brand with ambitious goals for 2022 and beyond. “I’m excited to join a value-driven company,” said Martinelli. “Being able to marry my passion for animals and franchising is a dream.”Additionally, Hounds Town grew their corporate team and promoted within, in 2022. New hires included Amanda Moore as Senior Director of Marketing, Scott Lanni as Senior Director of Operations, Nicole Holland as Director of Training, and Nicholas Patterson as Franchise Business Consultant. Jeanna Novy, who joined Hounds Town in late 2021 as Senior Director of Finance, was promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2022.While it continues to expand across the country, Hounds Town encourages its owners to extend its compassionate spirit to charitable efforts with local organizations. A notable highlight from the year was a “Queens for Canines” event hosted by franchisees Jane Banke and Leslie Bottesch of Hounds Town USA’s Space Coast location in Rockledge, Florida. As both animal lovers and staunch supporters of human rights, the two found an exciting new way to combine those passions into a philanthropic community event called “Queens for Canines.”The first annual event featured a series of drag queen performances in which all ticket sales and donations go to a combination of four local animal rescues: Furever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., Riley's Rescue of Brevard, SPCA of Brevard and Touch of Grey Rescue.“Hounds Town is a place where regardless of walk of life, every person has one thing in common: a love for dogs. There are no politics when it comes to doing what's right for animals,” Bottesch said. “We thought there is no better way than to have different people coming together for the cause than a drag show, which is a wonderful, uplifting, entertaining art form and an act of love and laughter.”Looking ahead, Hounds Town will continue to support its communities and franchisees alike as it embarks on its goals.“We have seen incredible growth from our franchisees, who continue to outperform themselves year over year as they become more integrated in the communities and trusted as a premier source of pet care by owners,” said Bondanza.ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USASince 2000, Hounds Town USA has offered a safe and welcoming environment for dogs to be dogs. With interactive doggie daycare, pet boarding, spa services, a pet taxi and retail services, Hounds Town USA’s unique town for dogs is home to the happiest dogs — and franchise owners — on Earth. Founded by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA has grown to nearly 40 locations with 50+ in development. For more information, please visit houndstownfranchise.com.