COVID-19 Daily Update 2-3-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2023, there are currently 897 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There has been one death reported since the last report, with a total of 7,867 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 58-year old female from Wood County.

“We send comfort to all who are grieving the loss of a loved one today,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I encourage all to receive their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to prevent further loss of life and serious outcomes due to this virus.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (16), Berkeley (63), Boone (25), Braxton (2), Brooke (5), Cabell (36), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (25), Gilmer (0), Grant (8), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (9), Hancock (5), Hardy (15), Harrison (32), Jackson (9), Jefferson (28), Kanawha (70), Lewis (5), Lincoln (11), Logan (15), McDowell (11), Marion (41), Marshall (15), Mason (14), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (6), Monongalia (60), Monroe (9), Morgan (7), Nicholas (19), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (4), Preston (11), Putnam (16), Raleigh (83), Randolph (11), Ritchie (8), Roane (3), Summers (25), Taylor (7), Tucker (15), Tyler (0), Upshur (14), Wayne (16), Webster (3), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (21), Wyoming (11). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.