Fivestar Forms National Partnership with Prep Network to Maximize Athlete Exposure
HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prep Network – the national leader in prep coverage, events, and athlete recruitment announced a partnership with Fivestar, sports technology innovator and operator of the Fivestar App, the world’s first and only sports highlight rating mobile app. Fivestar becomes an official partner of Prep Network’s seven brands.
As partners, Prep Network and Fivestar will collaborate to create “Fivestar Athlete Highlights” across Prep Network events. These highlights will feature on Prep Network social media channels as well as on the Fivestar App. Prep Network will also work with Fivestar to integrate athlete highlight ratings from the app onto Prep Network Player Profiles - giving them, and their fans, an additional metric to evaluate their caliber.
“Prep Network and Fivestar share a common goal of leveraging digital media to generate exposure opportunities for young athletes,” said Nick Carroll, Co-Founder and CGO of Prep Network. “We’re excited to partner with Fivestar to enhance our efforts and introduce our network to their growing platform.”
“Fivestar is dedicated to leveling the playing field for all athletes,” added Zach Jonas, Fivestar’s CGO. “Prep Network’s national reach and industry reputation makes them a seamless partner for Fivestar as we continue to drive exposure for athletes through the curation of rating sports highlights. We couldn’t be more excited about what this relationship has in store.”
Launched in public beta June of 2022, Fivestar is designed to change how athletes and fans share and consume sports content. Fivestar is a safe social media platform focused solely on sports highlights, giving athletes at all skill levels the opportunity to showcase their performance–and have them rated by peers, fans, coaches and community–in a comment-free environment. Fivestar has already signed pro athletes to serve as brand ambassadors, including women’s basketball pro, Angel McCoughtry.
Fivestar joins a growing list of Prep Network partners that includes GameChanger, NCSA, BallerTV, Sallie Mae, and more.
To download Fivestar for Apple or Android, click here.
About Prep Network
Prep Network is the nation’s comprehensive authority for youth and high school sports analysis rankings, tournaments, and showcases. Our purpose is to help create lifelong memories through sports.
Prep Network’s brands include PrepHoops.com (Boys Basketball), PrepGirlsHoops.com (Girls Basketball), PrepDig.com (Girls Volleyball), PrepHoopsNext.com (Boys Middle School Basketball), PrepRedzone.com (High School and Middle School Football), and PrepSoccer.com (Boys and Girls Soccer).
These websites publish a combined total of over 3,000 articles each month, highlighting more players than anyone else with a no-player-is-off-limits approach. In addition to its content, Prep Network’s events feature a growing slate of 115 first-class tournaments and nearly 150 showcases each year.
Learn more at www.PrepNetwork.com.
About Fivestar
Fivestar is the world’s first sports highlight rating app, allowing athletes and sports enthusiasts to share, view, and rate the best sports highlights. The app is the only social platform focused solely on sports highlights and guarantees a positive environment with no comments allowed. Fivestar empowers athletes at all levels, across all sports, to get recognized and rated by a network of peers, fans, coaches, and pro athletes. Fivestar partners with industry stakeholders to operate and activate at sporting events to maximize athlete exposure and provide high-quality highlights of these events. Download the Fivestar App to experience the sports world like never before! Visit us at www.fivestarapp.com.
