Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,990 in the last 365 days.

*Update* New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person Located

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE​

 

CASE#: 23B5000373 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/23, 2254 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stonewall Drive, Bristol, VT 

INCIDETN TYPE: Missing Person 

 

SUBJECT: Tyler Raymond 

AGE: 29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT 

 

UPDATE:


On 2/3/23 at approximately 0717 hours, Raymond was located and is safe.


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 2/2/23 at approximately 2254 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a missing person in the area of Stonewall Drive in the Town of Bristol. The missing person was identified as Tyler Raymond (29) of Bristol, VT. Raymond was last seen leaving his residence on Stonewall Drive on 2/1/23 at approximately 1400 hours, at which time he traveled south in a white Ford F-350 pickup truck bearing Vermont registration 360A434. 

 

Troopers have been unable to locate Raymond at this time. This incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Raymond's wellbeing. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public to use this news release and the attached photo of Raymond to assist in locating him. Anyone with information regarding Raymond's whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  

 

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues. 

You just read:

*Update* New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.