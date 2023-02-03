Update* New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person Located

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE​

CASE#: 23B5000373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 2/2/23, 2254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stonewall Drive, Bristol, VT

INCIDETN TYPE: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Tyler Raymond

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

On 2/3/23 at approximately 0717 hours, Raymond was located and is safe.





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/2/23 at approximately 2254 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a missing person in the area of Stonewall Drive in the Town of Bristol. The missing person was identified as Tyler Raymond (29) of Bristol, VT. Raymond was last seen leaving his residence on Stonewall Drive on 2/1/23 at approximately 1400 hours, at which time he traveled south in a white Ford F-350 pickup truck bearing Vermont registration 360A434.

Troopers have been unable to locate Raymond at this time. This incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Raymond's wellbeing. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public to use this news release and the attached photo of Raymond to assist in locating him. Anyone with information regarding Raymond's whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.